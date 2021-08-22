Tata HBX Teased; Launch Expected Soon

Looks like the launch of the Tata HBX is going to happen soon as Tata has started teasing the micro-SUV on social media. Tata recently released a video stating that the car is coming soon. The video begins with the words “Lights, Camera, HBX” indicating that the SUV might be named the HBX. However, Tata could pull something off at the last moment and change the name completely at launch (Hornbill sounds so much cooler). Didn’t they do the same thing when they launched the Safari, no Gravitas, wait, the Gravitas as the Safari, ughh! Thank God they did not name it the Buzzard!

The Video

Apart from the name, there are two more things Tata has teased. The line “I am everything in one” meaning, it’s a crossover, an SUV and a hatchback or it is going to be packed with features. Secondly, the line “I am for everyone” indicating that it is going to be available at an affordable price point. We hope we have interpreted the teaser correctly because if we have, it would make the HBX an outstanding product for the Indian market. Given Tata’s track record from releasing teasers to launching the products, we could expect the launch within a month or so.

What we know

The HBX has been showcased in the concept form multiple times and the test mule spotted here seems to be true to the concept. It features an upright stance with Tata’s signature styling cues. This means the inclusion of the humanity grille and headlamps placed on the lower half of the bumper like the Safari and the Harrier. We expect a few details from the concept version to be toned down for the production version such as the chunky wheels.

Expected Powertrain

The HBX will share its powertrains with the Altroz. It will most likely feature petrol engines only like the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder engine which produces 86Hp and 114Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The HBX could also feature a turbocharged version of the same engine which produces 110Hp and 140Nm of torque via a 5-speed manual transmission in the Altroz.