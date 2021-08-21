Kia Carnival To Get A New Variant Line up Soon

We had recently reported about the huge ongoing discounts on the Kia Carnival and now the Carnival is set to receive some changes in its lineup. The new variant lineup will be applicable from September onwards and Kia will disclose the prices around the same time. Let’s take a look at the new variant lineup of the Kia Carnival:

What’s new?

The current Carnival lineup comprises Premium, Prestige and Limousine variants. The Prestige trim will now receive premium artificial leatherette seats. The Limousine variant will be renamed Limousine Plus and it will get new alloy wheels and premium leather VIP seats. There will be a new Limousine trim slotted between Prestige and Limousine Plus. The new Limousine trim gets premium leather VIP seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, auto-dimming rearview mirror, air purifier with virus protection and rear-seat entertainment system.

Kia Carnival: a quick recap

Coming back to the Carnival, the luxury MPV is being offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9 seats. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation, the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seats. The 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9 seater has 6 Captain + 3 sinking seats. Powering the Carnival is a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine. It develops 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission. Paired with the smooth-shifting gearbox, momentum is uniform, fluid and there’s always adequate power on tap to keep the driver happy. In terms of driving dynamics, the Carnival behaves really well for a 2-tonne vehicle and there’s ample feedback at all times relayed through the hydraulically-assisted steering wheel.

It is equipped with features such as a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP seats in the Limousine trim, 10.1” dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system which comprises 10.1” monitors and an 8 speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. The Carnival also gets One-Touch Power Sliding Doors and Smart Power Tailgate among others. In terms of appearance, the front of the Carnival comes with a wide, upright ‘tiger-nose’ grille and wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs, R18” alloy wheels and wide LED rear lamps. The Carnival offers Kia’s UVO tech for being a connected car and to offer infotainment. UVO comes with 37 smart features and is being offered free for the initial 3 years.