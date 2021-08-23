This ‘Xplorer GT’ Kit From Autologue Design Will Transform Your KTM 390 Duke Into A Road-Going ADV

The KTM 390 Duke has been the most explosive motorcycle in its segment for almost a decade now. For people who wanted to go touring and trail bashing with the same monstrous motor at its heart, KTM rolled out the 390 Adventure later on. Some might argue that it isn’t a proper off-roader and that stands true. The 390 Adventure is mainly targeted at people who want to undertake long highway jaunts and ‘occasional trails. But what if you already own a 390 Duke, want to go hardcore touring on it but don’t have the moolah to swap it for the 390 Adventure?

Xplorer GT Kit

Pune-based Autologue Design has rolled out an ‘Xplorer GT’ body kit for the 390/250 Duke that lends it that adventurous appeal. It is worth noting here that installing this body kit won’t magically transform your 390 Duke into a proper off-roader but when it comes to aesthetics? Now that is a whole other story.

So what’s included in the kit?

Autologue Design has made a comprehensive kit for the 390 Duke that consists of side tank extensions, a wiring plug, an adjustable visor with relocation brackets. All the parts are neatly combined together to form a single unit that can be installed easily by the potential owner without welding any component. It is basically a plug and play job but in this case, the ‘play’ job only consists of visual enhancement and is not related to its performance or capability in any way.

Moreover, it is being offered in different shades so that the potential buyer can opt accordingly. If you want to spend some extra money in making your 390 Duke even snazzier than before, the custom-house is also offering graphics for the Katoom.

Availability

Autologue Design has announced on its social media handles that the Xplorer GT kit is available on a pre-order basis. It has also made it official that the prices of the kit will increase after the company has received the first 30 orders so if you want to get this kit for your KTM Duke, we suggest that you pay a visit to their website or drop a DM on their social media handle.