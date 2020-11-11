Tata Motors’ ‘Silent Diwali Film’ Has an Important Message to Convey

Tata Motors has rolled out the ‘Silent Diwali Film’, encouraging viewers to celebrate a silent, safe and pollution-free Diwali with their loved ones. The video aims to encourage viewers to protect the environment by opting for an electric mobility solution as a step towards building a sustainable future for India. Highlighting one of the important features of an electric car i.e. curbing noise pollution, this film draws attention to the underlying message – ‘the loudest statement will be the quietest one’.

Electric vehicles are the need of the hour and the growing popularity of EVs in our market indicate that we are slowly adapting to the electric revolution.

The video begins with a young girl giggling at the excitement of being able to light a firecracker. On the contrary, the second scene cuts to the chakras of nature spinning while pots of flowers are exploding into thin air, emphasizing on the fact that nature suffers the consequences when human actions such as bursting firecrackers pollute the environment around us. Amidst all the noise showcased in the video, the final scene shows footage of India’s best-selling electric car, the Nexon EV, as it drives quietly with only a ‘soft hum’ without contributing to any noise to its surroundings. An important point to note in this video is that the sound of the bursting crackers is replaced by the sounds of nature.

Tata Nexon EV – A brief overview

Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars and the Nexon EV is a testament to that. The Nexon EV arrived earlier this year and has already achieved the milestone of 1,000 units. The Tata Nexon EV comes in three different trims, namely- XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The price for the base-spec XM variant still remains unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh. However, other variants like the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The XZ+ now comes at Rs 15.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 14.99 lakh. While the XZ+ Lux comes at Rs 16.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 15.99 lakh. (all prices are ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon EV can also be brought with a limited-period subscription offer which will be valid till November 30. Tata Motors Passenger Cars arm has also announced that this offer will allow customers to bring home their Tata Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental which starts at just Rs. 34,900 per month.

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery which powers the electric motor, that is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric-motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometres. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.