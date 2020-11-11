Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Slated to Arrive in Early 2021

Last year, Tata Motors announced the name of its most awaited 7-seater SUV- Gravitas and also revealed that it will launch the Harrier-based SUV in February 2020. Although it did showcase the Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020, but the launch never happened. Since then, Tata Motors has been tight-lipped about the Gravitas’ launch. But now, the homegrown carmaker has officially said it that the Gravitas will be launched by the last quarter of the current calendar year.

More details

As we mentioned earlier, the Gravitas SUV should have been here already but the pandemic messed up the timeline, among many other things. The Gravitas is basically a longer version of the popular Harrier SUV which has a capacity of 5 occupants.

The Gravitas will be the second vehicle to be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Apart from all this, the Gravitas will be equipped with a BS-VI compliant engine and a bunch of new features. It will be most-likely longer and taller than its donor model by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively. The Gravitas has been spied testing on multiple occasions and the sightings have revealed that the upcoming SUV from Tata could feature captain or bench seats while the third row is likely to accommodate additional two passengers.

Powertrain and expected features

In terms of power and performance, the Gravitas is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotec engine that produces around 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. All this power could be transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox. Also, the car could be available with an optional 4-wheel drive variant. On the inside, most of the interior will look similar to the Harrier, however, there will be a third-row which will probably fold down to increase the boot space capacity. The SUV is also expected to be equipped with features like third-row AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, a coloured multi-information display, cruise control system and keyless entry with push-button start.

Official statement

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said in a media report, “Going forward two additional models are going to come- Gravitas and Hornbill (codenames). Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV while Hornbill will be a sub-compact SUV so we will have four SUVs in our portfolio which would be the widest portfolio. It would help strengthen our market position and sales in the coming years. The company plans to launch the Gravitas during the last quarter of this fiscal. It is yet to fix a date for the Hornbill introduction.”

The arrival of Gravitas will only strengthen Tata Motors’ presence in our country. The homegrown carmaker is enjoying widespread popularity and is currently riding on the success of its popular vehicles like the Altroz, Nexon and the Harrier. When launched, the Gravitas will be a direct rival to the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.