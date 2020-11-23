Tata Motors Mocks Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R For G-NCAP Safety Test Results

The automobile industry is known for social media rivalries. These days, the biggest point of debate is the safety of a car. Indian companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra are known to produce some of the safest passenger vehicles in India which includes Tata’s Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor. All these cars have scored at least four stars out of five, in the Global NCAP safety test results. While the carmaker is known for safer cars these days, Tata Motors is also indulging itself in social media banters.

Everything started after Global NCAP, under its initiative called- Safer Cars For India. They tested Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Kia Seltos. The results of these tests were not so good, with the Maruti S-Presso scoring zero stars. Since then, Tata Motors has been mocking both, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti S-Presso on its official social media handles.

Since Tata Motors has not yet tested its flagship SUV- Harrier, the carmaker has not mocked Kia Seltos. However, the company has now mocked the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R, which scored just two stars in the G-NCAP test. The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R was crash-tested by Global NCAP in 2019 and scored a 2-star safety rating for adult occupants, and a 2-star safety rating for child occupants. While the Tata Tiago has a 4-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating.

The caption on the social media handles of Tata Motors read “safety is two important to be ignored”, which clearly targets the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, that scored two stars in NCAP safety tests. The caption further reads ” be smart before someone turns your caRt”. The letter “R” in the word cart, is capital, which is not a typo. The letter “R” comes from Wagon-R. Apart from this, the post itself seems to tease Wagon-R in a subtle way.

At last, the carmaker boasts about the safety rating of the Tata Tiago, which is the rival of Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R. This clearly shows the importance of social media for the carmaker. Tata Motors seems to target the young audience in India who are very active on social media.