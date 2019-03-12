Tata Motors Mobile Service Van Brings Convenient Service Solutions At Your Doorstep

Tata’s commitment to provide quality after-sales service and improved customer satisfaction, has led them to strengthen their program of Mobile Service Vans (MSV), also known as the Tata Care Mobile Service Van (Car Assist and Repair Expert). It’s the service provided by Tata for customers on the go, the Company provides convenient service solutions across 42 locations in multiple cities throughout India.

Tata Care’s main purpose is to provide periodic services (schedule free and paid services) to Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles. Tata Care deploys multiple service vans to fulfill the requirements of customers on the go, and even for those customers who are not able to travel to their nearest service station. All these periodic services can be done at the customer’s doorstep with a team of specially trained mechanics.

“Tata Care is an initiative that is aimed at providing convenience and ease to customers for their basic servicing needs across India. It aims to provide the convenience to those customers, who are unable to get their vehicles serviced regularly due to paucity of time or their inability to visit the service centers. Keeping our customers at the centre of our business and encouraging them to keep their vehicles healthy, we have curated customized offerings that will work towards strengthening and improving our customer service initiatives. With and aim to better our services, Tata Motors will continue to innovate and build solutions which are aimed at increasing convenience and offering world-class after sales services.”, as stated by Mr. Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care of Tata Motors.

The latest features of the mobile service van include a tool crib that comprises a set of hand tools, drivers and spanners with sockets and bits. The Electrical test equipments consist of a Multimeter, Clamp meter, Hygrometer and Thermometer. The Service equipments contain a Creeper, a Jack Stand, Jack and Stoppers, along with Oil dispensers and waste oil collectors. It also has Pneumatic tools, a power Generator/ Inverter, an Air Compressor and a Car washer with a water storage tank and an Eco wash kit.

To enable the MSV service, customers can visit the online booking section on the Tata Motors Service website. These service vehicles are easy to locate as they are fitted with trackers to provide real time data to dealerships. The dealerships are then able to provide the location of the nearest service van to its customers, thus providing a seamless and convenient experience. In addition to MSVs, the online booking also offers a pick up and drop facility from the residence of the customer. After successfully operating across 38 cities in India, Tata Care’s mobile service vans also act as a revenue generation medium for channel partners and help decongesting workshops which results in a quicker turnaround time for vehicles with longer service requirements.

Tata Motors’ countrywide presence with over 575 touchpoints, cater to the needs of their customers with a large network of workshops, and provide seamless quality-driven service.