Tata Motors Launches New Initiative ‘Sanitised By Tata Motors’

Tata Motors, today announced the launch of its new initiative – ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ to assure customers about the highest standards of safety being followed in their car dealerships, nationwide. With this novel initiative, customers will be delivered a fully sanitised new vehicle from the Tata Motors dealerships. Specially designed labels confirming ‘Sanitised by Tata Motors’ will be pasted on the vehicle post sanitisation, and the vehicle will remain untouched by the dealership teams till it’s delivered to the customer.

Taking precautionary measures a notch higher, the vehicle key too will be handed over to the customer in a sanitised and box, specially designed to avoid any direct contact of the dealer staff.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, safety is the top priority for us, our customers as well as our dealers at all times. Accordingly, we have taken utmost care at all dealerships and service centres to maintain requisite social distancing, minimise physical contact with the vehicles and enhance the levels of sanitisation and hygiene. With ‘The Sanitised by Tata Motors’ initiative, we are further instilling a sense of confidence in our customers, assuring them that they are always safe while engaging with Tata Motors. This will help customers conveniently access our ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs.”

In addition, at all dealerships, discussions with customers are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done only after all formalities are completed.

Furthermore, test drives are being offered on-demand at the customer’s preferred location. As a practice, only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led the automotive manufacturers to find innovative ideas to attract customers as well as keep them safe during this ongoing pandemic. Tata Motors recently announced the rollout of an array of health and hygiene accessories for its customers.

In line with the company’s ongoing endeavour to ensure the safety of its customers at all times, these accessories are designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety for their new & existing Tata cars. All these will be offered as Tata Motors Genuine Accessories and will be available across the Tata Motors outlets in the country. As the automaker claims, the newly launched accessories include Air-o-Pure 95 Air Purifier, Air-o-Pure 95 Air Filter and Health- Pro Sanitization Kit. The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier comes equipped with an Active Carbon HEPA filter and UV-C light which improves the air quality, removes volatile organic compounds along with viruses and bacteria and filters out hazardous smoke. The purifier is elegantly designed and easy to fit in the cupholder slot of all Tata cars.

Keeping in mind the customers’ health, this filter is capable of filtering out bacteria and viruses of upto 0.3 microns, thereby improving the quality of the in-cabin air and saving customers from allergic reactions and respiratory disorders. This filter can be installed in the Nexon & the Harrier as of now and will be soon introduced across the remaining New Forever range of cars.