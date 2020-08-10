Popular Indian Actress Mandira Bedi Gets Herself A Tata Nexon EV

Everyone has come up with their own ways to deal with the lockdown woes. Mandira Bedi, a well-known Indian actress, fashion designer, and television presenter recently bought a Tata Nexon EV. The celebrity was snapped with her latest possession with her husband Raj Kaushal. They brought the Nexon EV in the tectonic blue shade. The homegrown carmaker welcomed the couple to the Tata family and was quick to share the news through its official social media account.

Although there are quite a few other options available, the Tata Nexon Electric is without a doubt India’s first proper electric vehicle. Launched at an introductory starting price of INR 13.99 lakh, if you consider its rivals – Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS, it costs nearly half of what its rivals ask.

Detailed specs

Like all latest electric vehicles, the Tata Nexon EV employs an FWD setup and its 30.2 kWh battery pack is liquid-cooled, dust and waterproof and meets IP67 standards. Its permanent-magnet AC motor develops 129 PS. The motor produces 245 Nm of instant torque from a standstill, enabling the Nexon EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. The battery pack is placed underneath the vehicle body, giving the SUV a centre of gravity more akin to that of a sedan or a hatchback, ensuring the Nexon EV handles better than its ICE-powered siblings. The Nexon EV offers two drive modes – DRIVE & SPORT. It also features regenerative braking to charge the battery while coasting, Hill Ascent & Descent Assist and Smart Regen with Creep feature to tackle congested city traffic with ease.

The Nexon EV’s batteries promise a range of more than 300 kms on a single charge with zero emissions. When plugged into a Fast DC Charger, the batteries can replenish 80% of their capacity within 60 minutes. In addition, the Nexon EV can be charged from any 15 amp plug point. A connected vehicle, the Nexon EV offers 35 Mobile App based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect App enables owners to locate the nearby charging points, TML service stations, set-up speed alerts, track vehicle location and many more features. On the inside, the layout is similar to the existing ICE-powered Nexon, and there’s a 7 inch Harman infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new steering wheel which looks great and a semi-digital instrument console.

Tata Motors recently announced the launch of a first of its kind subscription model for electric vehicles (EV). Designed to make them more accessible to a rapidly growing base, Tata Motors is offering the Tata Nexon Electric at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at Rs. 41,900/- per month. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months (INR 47,900) to 24 months (INR 44,900) and 36 months (INR 41,900). Through a collaboration with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, this service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, during the inaugural phase of the launch.