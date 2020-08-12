Suzuki Launches ‘Park For Freedom’ Campaign To Salute The Spirits of India’s Pandemic Warriors This Independence Day

Saluting the spirit of India’s frontline Pandemic warriors, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan today launched Independence Day campaign, #ParkForFreedom. The campaign consists of a digital film featuring Indian citizens revving their stationery vehicles and requesting people not to step outside their homes on 15th August unless it is absolutely essential.

The heartwarming campaign where the sound of accelerating engines is rhyming with the melody of ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’ song, conveys a public interest message to curb the spread of Covid-19 by staying at home this ‘Independence Day’.

The move is expected to directly support our frontline warriors as by staying at home, we will save ourselves from the contagion and control the increasing number of cases. Honouring India’s frontline warriors which includes doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police personnel, delivery executives, and other essential service providers for their undisrupted services during the Covid-19 outbreak to help society at large. The 5-day long initiative is targeted at two-wheeler riders across the nation.

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd., said, “The objective of the campaign is to relieve some burden from the shoulders of our frontline warriors, who have been responsibly fighting the battle with Covid-19. This is the best return gift we can offer them considering the current pandemic situation. The essential service providers and healthcare professionals have been a source of strength and stability in these unprecedented times. While most of us are privileged to stay indoors and work from home, these warriors continue to perform their duty and ensure the availability of essential services to the nation. We at Suzuki Motorcycle India salute their dedication and determination by introducing #ParkForFreedom initiative requesting individuals to pledge to stay indoors this Independence Day and avoid going outside unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Other deeds

Suzuki Motorcycle India stand in solidarity with the country’s frontline workers. The contribution of every individual is important in the fight with the pandemic and even the smallest of an act can make a huge difference. Suzuki Motorcycles India is renowned for its contribution to the society. Recently Mumbai Police received a fleet of 10 Suzuki Gixxer 250 motorcycles. Suzuki Motorcycles India handed over the vehicles as a part of the brand’s CSR (corporate social responsibility).

The motorcycles which were handed over to the police were slightly different from the ones available for civilians. The first and foremost thing which sets it apart from the stock motorcycle is the exclusive white colour scheme which is not available in the stock version. The white paint job is accompanied by side decals which read ‘POLICE’ in red, placed below the tank and on the two-part windscreen fitted at the front. The additional windscreen will provide more wind protection to the patrolling officer.

The front fairing also housed red and blue beacons placed on either side. The quarter-litre patrolling vehicle also got storage boxes or panniers mounted on either side of the motorcycle. The boxes were also finished in white and black paint scheme. Another important addition is the blue beacon placed adjacent to the pannier box. Mumbai police isn’t the only recipient of the Gixxer 250 motorcycles as the company has already handed over a couple of motorcycles to Surat and Vijaywada police department as well.