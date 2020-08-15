LIVE: All-New Mahindra Thar Reveal

The all-new Mahindra Thar is undoubtedly the most awaited launch of 2020 and while it won’t go on sale today, it will show itself to all its fans across India and the globe. Up until today, countless spy pictures have been doing the rounds of the internet, revealing quite a few details.

The real thing will be revealed at 11:00 am and you can watch the unveiling live here.

The off-roader has been thoroughly updated, inside and out, and promises to be a better vehicle both on and off the road. Compared to the older-gen model, the new Thar looks a much neater and tightly-packaged vehicle. The fact that it has also grown in terms of dimensions should add more to its street cred. The new-gen Thar is set to be offered with a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates along with a set of new BS6 engines. Unlike the current generation, which is offered only with a diesel engine, it is likely that the new generation will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The new Thar is expected to come with the updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which will also power the new generation Scorpio and XUV500. In addition to that, it will come with a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine which was one of the engines showcased by Mahindra at the Auto expo.