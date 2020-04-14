Tata Motors Launches Contactless Sales Platform ‘Click to Drive’

Tata Motors launched its ‘Click To Drive’ digital sales platform which enables customers to buy a Tata Motors car with a click of a button, from the comfort of their homes, without having to step inside a showroom. The ‘Click to Drive Platform’ has been integrated with all Tata Motors dealers from more than 750 of the brand’s outlets across the country. The platform would also offer home delivery of vehicles at a later date.

To avail the service, customers need to register on the ‘Click to Drive’ website and select a product of their choice from the Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle portfolio with the assistance of an innovative video brochure. The video brochure will help customers discover each car and its features. The newly launched Tata Altroz also comes with an immersive virtual showroom experience, called Imaginator, which allows customers to customize the vehicle by selecting from a range of variants and colours as well as factory customization options.

Once the customers are done with the vehicle selection, they can then select the dealer nearest to them or preferred dealer from any of our 750 + outlets across the country, for either home delivery or click & collect at the dealership, at a later date. After this, customers would have to pay the booking amount online, post which the customer receives an immediate order confirmation by email.

Also READ: Hyundai Announces The Launch Of ‘Click to Buy’ Platform Across India

Following the booking, customers are contacted by the Tata Motors call centre and a sales consultant from their preferred dealership guides them through the entire purchasing process, including providing the on-road price, the option for financial assistance, exciting offers available on the products and valuation of their existing car. The entire sales process is completed virtually using online communication tools such as emails, WhatsApp and video calls. Customers can access the platform by visiting the site https://cars.tatamotors.com/click-to-drive

Earlier, Hyundai launched a similar platform named as ‘Click to Buy’ which was made available across the country earlier this month. The introduction of an online sales platform gives customers another avenue to purchase cars thus improving the convenience by reducing the need to physically visit a car showroom and in a way improving customer relations by providing services at their doorstep.