Hyundai Announces The Launch Of ‘Click to Buy’ Platform Across India

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced pan India coverage of its ‘Click to Buy’ Online Sales platform, incorporating over 500 dealerships. The end-to-end online car purchase platform offers a seamless, convenient and safe retail experience for customers interested in purchasing Hyundai Cars. Hyundai had launched a Pilot Phase of ‘Click to Buy’ with few Dealers of Delhi NCR Region in January 2020 and has now expanded its program to offer pan India coverage. All Hyundai models including the All-New Creta and the new Verna are available on ‘Click to Buy’ website that acts as an additional sales channel for Hyundai Dealerships. The platform is connected in real-time with all the Dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new age digital customers.

Commenting on the Pan India Integration of Car Retail Platform, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has pioneered the digital sales arena in India with ‘Click to Buy’ that is India’s first online sales platform offering the new-age digital customer a seamless and convenient option to remotely purchase new Hyundai cars from the safety of their homes. Over the last decade, retail sales have been witness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products. With pan India integration of Dealerships under ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering its tech-savvy customers a transparent and easy way of purchasing their favourite Hyundai cars.”

Furthermore, he added, “The ‘Click to Buy’ platform will act as an additional sales channel for all our Dealerships across India thereby creating additional opportunities for remote interaction with customers and facilitation of sale even during periods when customers are unable to visit showrooms.”

The ‘Click to Buy’ is an easy to navigate platform where the customers can have a digital experience of car purchase by simply registering at the portal. Post registering, customers can choose from the available Hyundai model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours. ‘Click to Buy’ offers customers a choice of financing options and existing bank customers that have a pre-approved loan from their respective banks can avail fastest loan approval. The user will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle and can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. Customers can even decide their preferred Delivery options- pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered to their doorstep.

In addition to this, there are other digital service initiatives undertaken by Hyundai. To further enhance the comfort and convenience of new-age digital customers, services such as ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ provides updates to customers during the entire vehicle service process, starting from online service booking to post-service feedback. Additionally, customers can also use Hyundai Care Application to navigate through features such as Book a Service, 360° View of Car, Book a Car, Request for Test Drive, monthly offer updates and much more. With all these initiatives Hyundai has enhanced the service commitment to its Valued Customers.