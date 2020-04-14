2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 Unveiled

Suzuki India launched the Burgman 125 in 2018 as a premium scooter which borrowed styling cues from its elder siblings. Elsewhere, Suzuki has a complete line up of maxi-scooters of different displacements under the Burgman moniker. They recently unveiled the 2020 iteration of the Burgman 200 which looks like the perfect premium scooter for India. Are we ready for one? Going by the current trend where even youngsters are more inclined towards gearless machines, we certainly are! What’s new about the 2020 Burgmann 200? While most of the things remain the same, it now offers three colour options – white, black and silver.

It continues to derive power from 200cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled good for churning out 17.7bhp. Like before, the engine is mated to a CVT transmission system. That is some good amount of power as compared to the gearless scooters that we have here. It makes even more power than some of the 150cc motorcycles that are being sold in our country. The new 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 gets a 13-inch front wheel up front along with a 12-inch wheel at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock.

Braking duties are handled by a 240mm disc brake for the front wheel along with a single 240mm rear disc and these are linked to dual-channel ABS for better safety. Maxi-scooters are designed keeping long-distance riding comfort in mind and Suzuki’s Burgman series is particularly famous for that. Comfortable riding ergonomics, a peppy engine, a large windshield up front, and all combined together, it makes these machines easy within the city and for the occasional trip to another city nearby.

Aprilia too, showcased their SXR 160 at the Auto Expo 2020 and are planning to bring the SXR series of Maxi scooters to India in September this year. We hope Suzuki India takes things a notch above for the current portfolio and adds this bigger Burgman to the range. Our folks seem to love these things and the really expensive Honda Forza 300 scooter is a great example.