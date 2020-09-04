Tata Motors Launches New XT+ Variant For The Harrier

Tata Motors has just announced the arrival of the new XT+ variant of its flagship SUV – Harrier. This announcement comes after the launch of the highly appreciated Harrier BS6 along with its popular automatic option, in February 2020.

The SUV is offered with an introductory price, to celebrate the highly positive response received for Harrier BS6 from the market. With a month on month consistent growth, the Harrier has achieved its highest sales numbers in past 15 months. This initial pricing will be valid for all customers who book the vehicle in September, 2020, and take deliveries by December 31, 2020. The prices will increase from October 1, 2020 onwards.

Power and Features

The XT+ variant comes equipped with a host of features, along with a power-packed Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which comes mated to a 6- Speed Manual/Automatic Transmission. The SUV produces 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque. The SUV comes with Advanced Terrain Response Modes(ATRM) which should be enough to deliver an exhilarating performance and effortless driving experience.

The feature list includes Projector Headlamps, Dual Function LED DRLS, R17 Alloy Wheels, Floating Island 7” Touchscreen Infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto & Apple Car Play connectivity, Push Button Start, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Reverse parking Camera, Auto headlamps and Rain sensing Wipers to name a few.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, this variant also offers Dual Front Airbags, an advanced ESP with 12 add on functionalities, Fog lamps & Reverse parking Camera as standard features.

The main feature, which would be the center of attraction for this variant, is a best-in-segment Panoramic Sunroof, which comes with the following unique functionalities

Global Close- Automatic closure of the sunroof after parking for additional safety Anti- Pinch Feature- Extra safety for you & your loved ones Rain Sensing Closure- Added convenience during the unpredictable rainy season in India Rollover screen with Black coating on Glass: Ensures a serene in cabin experience when it’s too sunny outside.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our product range with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variant of our flagship SUV – Harrier XT+. Since its launch, the Harrier has been loved by customers & the industry experts with its stunning design and exhilarating performance. We are confident that the introduction of the XT+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the Panoramic Sunroof at an extremely attractive price.”