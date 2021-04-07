Tata Motors Inaugurates 10 New Showrooms In Delhi-NCR In A Single Day

Tata Motors has launched ten new state-of-the-art full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR, which includes seven in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad. With these additions, a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region, giving them access to the stunning and wide range of Tata Motors’ New Forever passenger cars and UVs and services. Expanding its class-leading automotive experience, the inauguration of these facilities is in line with Tata Motors’ retail acceleration strategy.

More details

Equipped with the latest technology, advanced mechanization and automation, these new showrooms will provide unparalleled customer experience with workshops for faster service turnaround and retail Tata Motors’ New Forever PV line-up.

Tata Motors aims to increase its reach aggressively and through these dealerships, it will continue to offer best value and experience to customers.

Official statement

Inaugurating these dealerships, Mr. Rajan Amba – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% in FY21, over FY20. In line with our retail expansion plans, we are elated to inaugurate ten new outlets in Delhi NCR in a single day. Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs.”