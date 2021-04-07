Mahindra Announces One Stop Solution For Vehicle Scrapping

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) towards offering its customers first of its kind end-to-end solution for scrapping vehicles. MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used/end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap them under the brand name of CERO. The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers to get a hassle-free and transparent deal under one roof.

More details

Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra Vehicle by scrapping/exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years can do so at any Mahindra dealership. These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/ dealer.

This is especially relevant given the new vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in the Lok Sabha on 18th March, 2021. The policy is aimed at creating an eco-system to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

Mahindra dealerships along with CERO will offer:

Vehicle evaluation Arrange quote for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle Provide end to end services including vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO Scrap yards Post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customer to claim eligible benefits under upcoming Scrappage Policy.

Further, given the COVID 19 scenario, to encourage customers to stay at home Mahindra is offering evaluation of the vehicle at the doorstep.

Official statement

Of the partnership, Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., says, “Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles.”

On the initiative, Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd., says, “CERO is India’s first authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on PPP model. We have dismantling centers at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and in addition collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Further, CERO has plans to have presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and benefit all Mahindra vehicle customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles.”