Tata Motors Completes Delivery Of India’s First LNG Bus Order

Tata Motors has completed delivery of the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered bus order. Two units of 36-seater Starbus LNG AC models were delivered to LNG Petronet Limited in Dahej, Gujarat and two units in Kochi, Kerala. Tata Motors indigenously developed and delivered the LNG buses in the stipulated timeframe. The conclusion of the order and country’s first LNG bus project was celebrated with an event held recently at the Kochi LNG terminal. The Starbus LNG offers a value advantage by providing a clean, safe, affordable and comfortable mode of mass transport.

Engineered and built by Tata Motors, the Starbus LNG is the first passenger vehicle with an integrated LNG system developed for the Indian market. Apart from the model delivered to LNG Petronet Limited, Tata Motors also offers 36-seater Starbus LNG with 2×2 layout (available in AC and non AC options) in the ICV segment and 40-seater with 2×2 layout and 56-seater with 3×2 layout (available in non AC option) LNG Starbus in the MCV segment.

The fuel carrying capacity of the LNG buses is up to 2.5 times more than the CNG ones and can operate up to 600-700 kilometres in one tank fill. The bus provides a significant advantage in terms of improving air quality as well as reducing greenhouse emissions by a great margin. LNG buses are lighter in weight thus offer enhanced levels of payload and significantly lower the overall cost of operation. Enhancing passenger comfort, the Starbus LNG offers superior NVH levels. The LNG system operates at lower pressure and evaporates quickly – reducing the chances of a fire hazard – hence offering a safe mode of mass transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors has taken a significant leap forward with a slew of alternate fuel technologies for sustainable mobility solutions and with the delivery of first Starbus LNG bus, we have ushered into a new era of transportation. We are proud to work with LNG Petronet Limited in an effort towards creating a lower-carbon future. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport, while developing reliable and environment-friendly public transit options, has led us to excel in this competitive industry. With the LNG technology, Tata Motors is not only optimistic and future-ready but is also extending that capability towards the energy security of the nation.”