BS6 Jawa Motorcycles Launched; Prices Go Up

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has announced its BSVI models in India for Jawa and Forty Two. As announced earlier, the Jawa Perak is already BSVI compliant. For being powered by a BSVI ready engine when it was launched in November 2018, the transition to BSVI compliance was a natural step forward for Jawa. The 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine now features India’s first cross port technology on a motorcycle. This has helped the motorcycles to retain their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers.

Classic Legends has increased the price of the Jawa range by Rs. 5000 to Rs. 9928 across its Jawa and forty-two models. The price increase is on account of the rapid increase in the cost of precious metals that are used in the catalytic converter and the rationalising of prices across colour variants. Jawa’s motorcycles will be up against new Royal Enfield bikes which are currently being tested and are tipped to be launched later this year. RE is said to be developing a new motorcycle which will be more modern and accessible to riders in terms of rideability. The word around is that one of these new bikes will be called the Meteor and could be powered by an all-new engine.

Making the announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends stated, “Riding responsibly is one of the core ethos of our brand as well as our Community and the Jawa and Forty Two were ready to take on the stricter BSVI emission norms right from the time they were conceived. This is the key reason why both these motorcycles have kept their character and riding pleasure intact even after receiving the updates to make them more environment-friendly.”

The detailed price breakdown is as follows: