Maruti Suzuki Announces New Diploma Course With Specialization In Tool and Die Design

To strengthen its commitment to making youth employable through skill development, Maruti Suzuki Training Academy has launched a new three-year course – Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Tool and Die Design at its Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar. The course will be conducted in collaboration with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) and is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This specialized course is spread over three years comprising six semesters. Total of 26 subjects with minor and major projects will be imparted based on HSBTE guidelines. The fee for the course is ₹ 4,500 for each student for a year (two semesters). MSIL will make a one-time capital investment of ₹ 80 lakhs towards procurement, installation and commissioning of machinery required for the course. MSIL and its vendor partners will be benefitted by getting skilled manpower for Tool & Die function. After completion of this course, students will be equipped with a specialized skill set like die design, die fitting and maintenance related skills.

Course Details

Diploma in Mechanical Engg, Specialization in Tool and Die Design

Duration: 3-year (6 semesters)

Number of students: 60

Institute: Centre of Excellence at Govt Polytechnic, Manesar

Eligibility: 10th pass with 60% score; 12th pass in Science Stream with 60% score; ITI certificate holder

Admission process: Applications have to be submitted through the official procedure of HSBTE/GPES. Admission will be strictly on the basis of merit of marks

Speaking at the launch of the new course, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki believes in preparing a talent pool for automobile manufacturing. The diploma course in Tool and Die Design is another such initiative. The course will enhance the employability prospects of local youth. It will also help us create a talent pool for specific areas like Tool and Die shops so that such technical functions are performed smoothly.”