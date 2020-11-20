Honda Unveils Repsol Honda Editions Of Hornet 2.0 And Dio

Motorsport inspired liveries dripping down to the street models isn’t a new thing for the industry. Almost all the major manufacturers are renowned for practising this and among them, the Honda-Repsol livery is one of the most popular out there. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. seems to know this very well, the reason why the manufacturer has unveiled the all-new Repsol Honda limited editions of Hornet 2.0 and its popular moto scooter, Dio. These machines of the Repsol Honda racing team will be equipped with the graphics and design theme of these limited editions along with vibrant orange wheel rims to accentuate the excitement of racing fans in India.

Official statement

Speaking about the Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Racing holds a special place in the history of Honda. Since their collaboration, Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on the race track and the recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda’s racing spirit. Celebrating this achievement, we are delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The all-new Hornet 2.0 and the upgraded BSVI Dio, both have delighted customers in their respective segments. With the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team’s MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads.”

More Details

The Honda Dio is known to be India’s first moto scooter, which is combined with Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). But that’s not all, the Honda Dio is developed with as many as 20 patent applications. The new Honda Dio is equipped with new features like Telescopic Suspension, Engine Start/Stop Switch, Integrated Dual Function Switch, External Fuel Lid, Passing Switch, Side Stand Indicator with Engine Cut-off, DC LED headlamp, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, and a 3-Step Eco Indicator with On-Board Diagnostic feature of Malfunction light, that automatically detects any malfunction in the engine with the help of sensors.

Speaking about the Hornet 2.0, it is equipped with BS6 compliant 184cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine. Just like Dio, the Honda Hornet 2.0 also comes with 6 new patent applications. On the feature front, the Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual Petal Disc Brakes, single-channel ABS, Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork, Engine Stop Switch, Hazard Switch, Fully Digital Negative Liquid Crystal Meter that displays information such as Gear Position indicator, Service Due Indicator, Battery Voltmeter and also comes with an option to customize brightness up to 5 levels. The bike also gets an all-around LED lighting package (LED headlamp with position lamp LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp), Sporty Split Seat, and Key on tank placement, that amplifies the overall look while adding more convenience to the rider.

Honda has revealed that the new Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio will be made available across all Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships, starting this week. Speaking about the price, the Dio Repsol Honda Edition starts at Rs 69,757 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon, Haryana), while the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition starts at Rs 1,28,351 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon, Haryana).