TVS Raider 125 Launched In Bangladesh

TVS has launched its latest 125cc motorcycle, the Raider, in Bangladesh. The TVS Raider is for sure a bang for the buck motorcycle. It offers some first-in-class at a very reasonable price. In the Indian market, the Raider has received an excellent response and it is expected that it will receive a good response from Bangladesh too.

Official Statements

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. H G Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider.”

Mr. J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Bangladesh’s Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor’s power-packed, stylish, and the true ‘Wicked Ride’ – the TVS Raider.”

A quick recap

Distinctive is the word that can be used to describe Raider’s styling in just one word. Starting from the front, it gets unique bug-eye-shaped LED headlamps flanked by LED DRLs. Some people might like the way the whole setup looks while some might not. The Raider has been designed as a naked streetfighter and that can be seen in its design approach as well. It gets a muscular fuel tank with deep knee recesses, a split seat setup, body-colored belly pan, and four colors to choose from Yellow, Black, Red, and Blue. The overall build quality is really top notch according to the segment standards.

Raider’s powertrain has been developed from the ground up and it is a 124.8cc 3-valve unit with patented oil-cooling technology. While it doesn’t get a full-blown oil-cooled mechanism, it is a derivation of the same tech and helps the engine cool down and perform in a desired manner over a long period of time. The engine puts down 11.4ps @7500 rpm and 11.2Nm @ 6000 rpm on the ground.