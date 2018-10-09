Tata Motors Announces “Festival Of Gifts” Campaign Along With Festive Discounts

Bringing in the joyous festive season, Tata Motors has announced a special festive campaign called ‘Festival of Gifts’ for car buyers in the country. As the name suggests, through this campaign, the company is offering assured gifts like Tanishq Vouchers, iPhone X, Tablets, 32-inch LED TVs and much more, worth up to INR 1 lakh on every purchase of a new Tata car, making this festival season more gratifying for its customers. Additionally, the Indian manufacturer is also providing its customers with a chance to win a brand new Tata Tigor on the purchase of any passenger vehicle from the Tata Motors India.

Commenting on the offer rollout, Mr. S.N Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “With the onset of this auspicious festive season, it is an exciting time for us to be a part of our customers’ celebrations by providing them with various offers. To provide our customers with the maximum benefit this year, we have rolled out the ‘Festival of Gifts’ campaign. Through this campaign, we have tried to make an effort to bring a smile on every customers face by providing each and every Tata car buyer with an assured gift on his/ her purchase till October 31st. We firmly believe that this proposition will provide a huge boost to buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand. We wish all our customers and partners greetings for the season.”

Also Read – Tata Signs Up Hrithik Roshan As Brand Ambassador For The Tigor Compact Sedan

While winning the Tigor is valid on every purchase through a lucky draw every week, customers also stand a chance to win an assured gift through a scratch coupon, which they will receive on the delivery of their car. For assured gifts, customers will need to download the ‘Festival of Gifts’ app from the Play Store or register on Tata Motors website to avail this offer. Though these benefits will differ from region to region, Tata is willing to offer benefits of up to Rs. 73,000/- for the Tigor, Rs. 57,000/- for the Nexon, Rs. 87,000/- for the Storme, Rs. 98,000/- for the Hexa, Rs. 83,000/- for the Zest and Rs. 40,000 for the Zest.