Tata Motors Announces A Free Monsoon Check-Up Camp Across India

Today, Tata Motors announced that it will conduct a free monsoon check-up campaign for all its customers across India. The camp will start on the 15th of July and end on the 25th of July. Apart from free check-ups, the 11-day camp organized by the company will also provide various schemes and offers across its dealership network. Through this annual exercise, the company also plans to enhance the Tata Motors service brand and promote its various different customer-centric schemes and offers. During the check-up camp, customers can also have a look at new car displays, enjoy the loan and exchange mela, avail a free evaluation of your old car and get a bunch of other attractive offers.

As part of the offers available during this Monsoon season, customers can also avail discounts on roadside assistance (RSA) policies, spare parts, labour as well as oil top-up and change. Customers can now also get a 10% discount on RSA policies sold during the monsoon campaign. Similarly, discounts of up to 10% for personal segment customers and 15% for fleet segment customers can be availed on an oil change or top-up, respectively.

According to Mr Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care, Tata Motors – “Customer service at Tata Motors is key to its business, which has evolved over the years. We have introduced a wide range of service offerings to keep pace with the changing demands of the market and meet all customer needs in a timely manner by maintaining competitive and enhancing quality. The resultant – an improved standalone second rank in the JD Power Customer Service Index. Through the roll-out of the free monsoon check-up camp, we will cater to all Tata Motors’ passenger car and utility vehicle owners this monsoon. We strongly believe that after-market services are imperative to enhance customer experience and annual service camps serve as an ideal platform to gather customer insights and understand their aspirations better.”