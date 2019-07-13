Hyundai Launches A Relief Task Force For Its Flood Affected Customers in Mumbai

Recently, Mumbai witnessed extremely heavy rains which caused many low-lying areas to flood, further resulting in water logging in societies and on main roads. These floods also caused many vehicles to stall and breakdown in the middle of the road, thus increasing traffic and repair costs. However, Hyundai Motor India has now launched a Relief Task Force to support the flood-affected Hyundai customers in the city. To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has also stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the flood-affected customers and their vehicles along with 36 flatbed trucks and around 24 towing trucks to assist the customers in case of any breakdowns and emergencies.

Hyundai has also sent over 33,000 SMS’s to notify its customers about a few preventive measures/tips along with emergency contact details. More than 60 flatbed trucks and towing trucks have been put on duty to provide 24×7 customer assist. Over 100 technicians have been assigned to bring these flood-affected vehicles back on the road as soon as possible. Around 15 Emergency Road Assistance (ERS) vehicles are on alert in Mumbai. Hyundai also assures to provide discounts of up to 50% on the depreciation on insurance claim along with a special discount on parts and lubricants. In order to ensure the availability of these services, Hyundai has activated a toll-free number (0124- 4343937) for towing the vehicles, while over 100 technicians will assist with the vehicle repairs. Additionally, insurance companies will also be supporting the customers by allocating surveyors for enhancing the flood claim settlement.

Hyundai Kona

Commenting on the initiative, Mr S Punnaivanam, Vice President – National Service, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a responsible and customer-centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in providing the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. As India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, we are cognizant of the value, mobility holds during such situations and thereby committed to providing the best possible solution to enhance our customer’s ‘Peace of Mind’. We request our customers to take basic precautions on the go and call our experts immediately in case of any emergency or vehicle breakdown.”