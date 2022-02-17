Tata Is Set To Give Its SUVs The Kaziranga Treatment!

Tata Motors is known to launch special editions of their SUV fleet which includes the Nexon, Harrier, Safari and the recently launched Punch which will get the same treatment. The first special edition was the Tata Harrier Dark Edition and after that Tata decide to launch other editions like the Tata Harrier Camo edition. Recently, Tata also launched the Gold Edition in Tata Safari where they added some features that the standard Safari missed out on. Now, Tata is set to reveal its Kaziranga range of SUVs!

What’s new?

Firstly, these cars are going to be auctioned and the amount will be contributed to the protection of the one-horned Rhino. The Kaziranga treatment will be given to the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Nexon, and the recently launched Tata Punch. The cars will be offered in Meteor Bronze color scheme and in the interior, there will be a silhouette of a one-horned Rhino embedded in the seats as well as on the glove box. Other details include blacked out ORVMs and darker shade of alloy wheels. The Kaziranga edition will be available only in the top-end variants of these SUVs. Rest of the features and specifications remain the same.

Tata Punch Kaziranga edition

The Tata Punch Kaziranga has some exciting offerings like the Meteor Bronze color scheme and in the interior, there will be a silhouette of a one-horned Rhino embedded in the seats as well as on the glove box. It is also expected that the Punch will get a scuff plate with Kaziranga written on it. The Punch borrows the semi-digital instrument cluster from the Altroz. The center stage is taken up by the Harman-developed touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with android auto and apple car play.

The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode.

The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.