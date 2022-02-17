Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test!

The Nissan Magnite was one of the four cars which were recently tested by the Global NCAP for crash safety rating. Like its sibling, the Renault Kiger, the Magnite scored a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection. This shouldn’t come as surprising news since the Magnite scored 4-stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test too back in 2021. Let’s get into the details:

How did it perform?

As said before, the Nissan Magnite is based on the same platform as the Kiger. Nissan Magnite scored a 4-stars rating for adults that is 11.85 out of 17.00 points and a 2-stars rating for child occupancy that is 24.88 out of 49.00 points. Global Ncap used the base XE variant for testing that was equipped with fitted with dual front airbags and ABS. One thing to note is that the Renault Kiger was said to have an unstable structure, unlike the Magnite which got a stable structure. This adds to the overall safety of the car. Higher variants of the Magnite come with electronic stability control, TPMS and hill-start assist.

Quick recap

Beneath the hood will be a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is borrowed from the Renault Kwid and Triber, which delivers 72bhp of max power and comes paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox. The other option is an all-new 3-cylinder HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine, which is the first of its kind in the country and is available with a Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

Nissan claims that the HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, which reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel. The turbocharged engine is expected to produce 100bhp of power and 150Nm of peak torque. The Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features, that include- an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, and a digital instrument cluster.

On the safety front, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.