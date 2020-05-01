Tata International’s Stryder Cycles Bags ‘Iconic Brands of India’ Award 2020

A wholly-owned subsidiary of TATA International Limited, India’s fastest-growing bicycle brand Stryder has been bestowed with the ‘Iconic Brands of India’ Award 2020. The brand is known for its innovative products covering the entire customer spectrum. The 3rd Edition of the Iconic Brands of India showcased successful homegrown brand stories and took a deep dive into what has made them stand out and what they are doing as an ongoing process to live up to their iconic status.

Commenting on this achievement Mr Rahul Gupta, Business Head, SCPL said, “It is the amalgamation of our consistent quality, eternal passion, team effort and constant R&D to offer superior products that we have been acknowledged for in what we are doing. We hope to take the growth baton forward and continue to set higher standards by bringing innovative and best quality cycles to our consumers.”

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol User Review: Sujoy Ghosh Shares His Two-Year-Long Ownership Experience

The bicycle brand’s latest introduction was the Gelon range which comes under the mountain biking (MTB) category and boasts of five models that come in different sizes namely 24”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon (3.00” tyre), 26”- Gelon (21 Speed & 3.00” tyre), 27.5”- Gelon & 29”- Gelon. These cycles are packed with interesting features such as comfortable yet sporty PU saddle with quick release for height adjustability, grips with palm rest, reflectorized pedals for increased visibility and double-walled alloy rims for the stronger wheelset, double disc brake for impactful braking and alloy steering for durability. It is available in all India dealers’ stores of Stryder.

Prices start from Rs. 10,910/- (Excluding GST). The range has a fine finish and offers multiple colour options to choose from. In the Mountain Biking category besides Gelon, Stryder offers Hector, Seahawk, Tacon, Xplor, Hyper, Arrow, Harris, Skybolt, Radar, Civic, Korus etc in its portfolio. The brand also offers products in the Premium, Women, Kids and Roadster segments. Stryder will be adding more models to this range. The upcoming models are 24”- Gelon (3.00”), 24”- Gelon 21 Speed, 27.5”- Gelon 21 Speed, 29”- Gelon 21 Speed.