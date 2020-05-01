Audi India Announces ‘Salute To COVID-19 Warriors’ Initiative

As we stay home, many out there are risking their lives to combat a pandemic which has the world in its grips. Joining the list of manufacturers who have announced special initiatives for these Bravehearts, Audi India announced its ‘Salute to COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative as a gratitude of the services rendered by essential workers. As a part of this initiative, Audi customers who are leading the battle against the novel coronavirus from the front line can avail of a complimentary disinfection/cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop.

As part of Audi India’s continued focus on Customer Centricity, the brand announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – May 03, 2020) were assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars. Audi as a brand is focused on leveraging the Audi attitude and creating a direct connection with customers. At the core of the brand lies Vorsprung. Believing in Vorsprung means believing in the future and taking this thought forward, the carmaker has developed the hashtag #AudiTogether that reinforces the messaging of “we are all in this together and together we are going to come out of it”.

Also Read: Exploring The Charms Of Karnataka With An Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As we continue to battle this unprecedented crisis, we are pleased to announce that all Audi India dealerships across the country will prioritize vehicle servicing for essential workers. The most important focus for us has been people safety and we are honoured to be able to serve Audi customers who are ‘COVID-19 Warriors’ and are tirelessly working on the front lines against this pandemic.”