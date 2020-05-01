COVID-19: Fiat Chrysler India Pledges INR 2 Crore Towards Aid

FCA India has pledged financial aid of nearly INR 2 crore towards the supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), dry food, hygiene essentials and hospitalization for those most in need in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. Specifically, FCA India Engineering has partnered with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of ‘Family Kits’ to 1500 families in the two cities. A Family Kit, sufficient for a family of 4-5 individuals, comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials (including toothpaste, soap and hand wash) and PPE.

FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai as well as Naidu Hospital, run by Pune Municipal Corporation and which specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment, and Naidu Hospital will be supplied with air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “While a much-needed strategy is being put in place to restart economic activity by reopening various industries, large sections of the community are still displaced and are in need of basic necessities and proper medical treatment to survive the next couple of months. Our initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. I am also incredibly proud that our employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts.”

On the product front, FCA’s brand Jeep is said to working on a facelifted and another 7-seater version of the Compass SUV. Given the current situation delaying all plans, both could be introduced sometime next year. The Jeep Compass has been well-received in India and even after the arrival of newer competition, is still one of the most accomplished vehicles in its class. Offered in multiple variants, it might ask for a little more in terms of cost, but the package does justice to the extra price one pays.