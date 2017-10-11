Tata Hexa Limited Edition India Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

Ahead of its impending launch, the Tata Hexa has been spied for the very first time. Spotted at what seems to be Tata Motor’s factory, the limited edition of the Hexa sports a new paintjob which is termed as metallic brown. What else will the Hexa limited edition offer? Read on.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Design and Styling

Design wise, the Hexa limited edition, as we mentioned earlier, receives a new metallic brown paintjob. As seen in the image, the model seems to be the top-end XT trim that comes equipped with LED DRL’s. Hence it can be safe to assume that the Hexa limited edition will receives all the bells and whistles seen on the fully loaded variant. The Hexa limited edition could be offered in the XT 4×2, XT 4×4 and the XTA 4×2 trim levels. Currently, the Hexa is offered with 5 colour options that include Arizona Blue, Tungsten Silver, Pearl White, Platinum Silver and Sky Grey.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Engine

Since the Hexa limited edition is based on the XT trim, the model will source power from the same 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine that is capable of producing a power output of 156 PS and 400 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six speed manual transmission while a six speed automatic transmission could be available as an option.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Interior and Features

Inside, the Tata Hexa limited edition would receive all the features seen on the top-end XT trim such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, wrap-around LED tail lights, 19 inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, all black theme for the interiors, ambient mood lighting with eight colour options, reverse camera with sensors and a Harman sourced five inch touchscreen infotainment system with 10 speakers and a sub-woofer. Also on offer would be four drive modes including Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Safety features

Safety features on the Tata Hexa limited edition would include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, hill descent control and a traction control system.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Expected India Launch date

Tata Motors has not revealed any official details regarding the launch date of the Hexa limited edition although it is likely that the model will be introduced around or before the festive season.

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Price

Expect the Tata Hexa Hexa limited edition to arrive with a marginal hike over the price of the standard XT trim. The Hexa XT trim is currently available for a price tag starting at INR 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Hexa Limited Edition Images

Spy image courtesy: Team-BHP