VIDEO: New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black and 350 Gunmetal Grey Commercial Celebrates the Dark

Two new thumpers, a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black and Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey were introduced recently. The bikes get a matte finish for the paint and even get the addition of a rear disc brake. Available at an on-road price of INR 1,59,677 for the Classic 350cc Gunmetal Grey and INR 2,05,213 for the Classic 500cc Stealth Black in Chennai, RE has released a well made commercial which captures the magic of all things dark and celebrates it.

Laced with some country music, it shows two men riding into the sunset where a man’s voice asks to stop chasing shadows and become a part of the night. Tents ready, they make a meal, watch the sparks of their bonfire reflect in the 350’s chrome exhaust before they watch a Moonrise behind some mountains.

If you’ve managed to miss it somehow, here’s what the description for the two motorcycles on RE’s official website looks like. It says, “There’s a time to ride, and a time to call it a day, sit back and watch the universe blaze away in all its glory. To remember the joys and pains of the day gone by, and look forward to what tomorrow brings. There, amidst the dark, discover the other half of your riding story, with a motorcycle that’s slept under the night sky since 1901. Embrace the dark with the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black and Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey. Available in a matte finish with rear disc brakes.”