Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X Persona Launched from ₹18.99 Lakh

4-Point Overview:
- Tata Motors launches new Adventure X Persona for Harrier and Safari, starting at ₹18.99 lakh.
- Packed with ADAS, 360° camera, terrain modes, and luxury-grade interiors.
- Built on Land Rover-derived OMEGARC platform with a powerful 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine.
- Line-up restructured with new trims like Pure X and Fearless X+, delivering stronger value.
Intro:
Tata Motors has just turned up the heat in India’s SUV segment with the launch of its all-new Adventure X Persona for the Harrier and Safari. Priced at ₹18.99 lakh (Harrier) and ₹19.99 lakh (Safari Adventure X+), this new variant isn’t just a cosmetic update — it’s a well-thought-out package that fuses ruggedness with refinement, capability with comfort, and heritage with high-tech innovation.
In a market where features often come with compromises, Tata has gone all in, offering segment-first tech, a signature design identity, and a more accessible adventure experience — all bundled into one compelling proposition.
Adventure That Looks the Part
From the outside, the new Adventure X Persona makes a bold first impression. The Harrier stands tall with its R17 Titan Forged Alloys and a signature mascot on the door, while the Safari rides on larger R18 Apex Forged Alloys and carries its iconic branding with pride. Both SUVs retain their muscular, authentic SUV stance — upright bonnet, high-set cabin, and a planted road presence that instantly commands attention.
Tata has brought in two distinct interior themes — the Harrier gets rugged Onyx Trail interiors with black leatherette seats and tan highlights, while the Safari goes for a more premium Adventure Oak theme finished in earthy tan leatherette and a sculpted dashboard. Each is tailored for explorers, with comfort that doesn’t compromise the spirit of adventure.
Feature Set That Rivals Segments Above
Tata isn’t playing it safe with features — it’s playing to win. The Adventure X trims come loaded with an impressive suite of technology and convenience features, including:
- ADAS with Adaptive Cruise Control (AT)
- 360° HD Surround View Camera
- Trail Hold Electronic Parking Brake (with Auto Hold)
- Terrain Response Modes: Normal, Rough, Wet
- Command Shifter derived from Land Rover
- Multi Drive Modes: City, Sport, Eco
- Ergo Lux Driver Seat with Memory & Welcome Function
- 26.03 cm Ultra-View Twin Screen Infotainment System
- Aqua Sense Wipers and Trail Sense Auto Headlamps
This is not just a long feature list — it’s an answer to what real SUV buyers in India are asking for: capability blended with comfort and technology without gimmicks.
Power That Matches the Persona
Both the Harrier and Safari Adventure X continue to be powered by the 2.0L Kryotec turbo-diesel engine, delivering a punchy 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. This tried-and-tested powertrain is built on the OMEGARC platform, derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 architecture — which means this isn’t just marketing talk. There’s real substance under that body shell.
This combo ensures not only strength on highways but also the confidence to handle trails, rough paths, and long road trips with ease — fulfilling the promise of “adventure-ready.”
A Reimagined Line-Up for 2025
With the launch of Adventure X, Tata Motors has streamlined and refreshed the entire Harrier and Safari portfolio. The new persona-based structure now includes Smart, Pure X, Adventure X, Fearless X, Accomplished X, and more — making the purchase journey easier and more intuitive for buyers.
Each trim has been carefully designed with specific target audiences in mind — whether you’re a young buyer looking for an entry point into a full-size SUV, or an established urban explorer looking for luxury and tech with an edge.
2025 Harrier & Safari Line-Up (Introductory Prices, Ex-showroom Delhi)
|Variant / Persona
|Harrier Price
|Safari Price
|Smart
|₹14.99 lakh
|₹15.49 lakh
|Pure X
|₹17.99 lakh
|₹18.49 lakh
|Adventure X
|₹18.99 lakh
|—
|Adventure X+
|₹19.34 lakh
|₹19.99 lakh
|Fearless X
|₹22.34 lakh
|—
|Fearless X+
|₹24.44 lakh
|—
|Accomplished X
|—
|₹23.09 lakh
|Accomplished X+ (7S)
|—
|₹25.09 lakh
|Accomplished X+ (6S)
|—
|₹25.19 lakh
Prices valid until October 31, 2025.
Conclusion: Real Adventure Gets Real Value
With the Adventure X Persona, Tata Motors has elevated the Harrier and Safari experience — without chasing gimmicks or overpricing. These SUVs now feel more aligned than ever with what Indian buyers are craving — purposeful design, performance that inspires confidence, high-end comfort, and cutting-edge tech.
By building on Land Rover’s DNA and adding true customer-centric features, Tata has managed to deliver a top-tier adventure vehicle without the premium badge price tag. If you’re looking for a genuine, rugged-yet-refined SUV that respects your wallet and your wild side — the Adventure X deserves your attention.