2027 KTM 790 Duke Revealed With Fresh Styling, New Hardware And Improved Rider Comfort

There is something special about motorcycles that keep their character while improving the things riders actually care about. That is exactly what KTM has done with the 2027 790 Duke. The motorcycle has now been revealed for global markets with several updates across design, ergonomics, suspension, braking and features.
While the engine remains the same, KTM has worked on many other areas to make the middleweight naked motorcycle more appealing.
2027 KTM 790 Duke Specifications
|Item
|Details
|Engine
|799cc parallel twin
|Power
|105 PS
|Torque
|87 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Weight
|185 kg
|Front Fork
|43mm WP Apex USD
|Rear Suspension
|WP Monoshock
|Front Brake
|Twin 300mm discs
|Rear Brake
|240mm disc
|Display
|Colour TFT
A New Face For The Duke
One look at the motorcycle and it is clear that KTM wanted to give the 790 Duke a stronger identity.
The front section has changed significantly and now carries a more aggressive appearance. The new LED lighting setup, sharper body panels and redesigned fuel tank area make the bike appear more muscular than before.
Other visual updates include:
- New LED headlamp design
- Fresh DRL signature
- Redesigned fuel tank shrouds
- Slimmer rear section
- Updated graphics
- Larger exhaust unit
- Integrated rear lighting setup
The motorcycle now shares more visual similarities with KTM’s larger naked bikes.
Less Weight, More Agility
One of the interesting changes is the reduction in weight. KTM claims the motorcycle now tips the scales at 185kg, which is 2kg lower than the previous version.
The frame remains familiar, but KTM has introduced:
- New subframe
- Revised swingarm
- Updated triple clamps
- Changes around the chassis setup
These revisions are intended to improve handling and rider confidence.
Riding Position Gets Attention
KTM has also spent time improving rider comfort. The company has revised the seating arrangement, altered the footpeg position and introduced a new adjustable handlebar.
According to KTM, these changes create a more natural connection between rider and motorcycle while improving control during spirited riding.
Suspension And Brakes Receive Upgrades
The motorcycle continues with WP components, though several improvements have been made.
The hardware package includes:
- Fully adjustable 43mm WP Apex front fork
- Adjustable WP rear monoshock
- WP steering damper
- New WP radial brake setup
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres
KTM says the braking system offers improved feel and stronger stopping performance compared to the earlier setup.
Familiar Engine Continues
The heart of the motorcycle remains unchanged.
Power comes from the 799cc LC8c liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops 105 PS and 87 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The motor has already built a reputation for strong performance, which likely explains why KTM chose not to alter the powertrain.
Technology Package
The updated 790 Duke continues to offer a healthy list of electronic aids.
Features include:
- New colour TFT instrument console
- Ride modes
- Traction control
- All-LED lighting
- Electronic rider assistance systems
- Four-year warranty coverage
Another noteworthy development is KTM’s decision to discontinue the Demo Mode system on future motorcycles after customer feedback.
What about India?
KTM has not announced any plans for India yet. The company currently sells the 890 Duke R in the country, while the updated 790 Duke has only been revealed for international markets.
Considering the extensive updates and the popularity of middleweight performance motorcycles, many enthusiasts will be hoping to see the new 790 Duke make its way to Indian showrooms in the future.