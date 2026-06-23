Avore Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of Debut – Here’s what to expect!

Gujarat-based Avore Electric has released the first teaser of its upcoming motorcycle, giving a clearer look at the model that has already been spotted testing on public roads.
Unlike Avore’s existing scooter lineup, this upcoming product is a full-size motorcycle with a sporty road-focused design. The motorcycle was also spotted testing recently, and the teaser now reveals several details that were hidden under camouflage.
Sharp Styling With Premium Touches
The motorcycle gets a modern streetfighter look with several distinctive design elements.
Some highlights include:
- LED headlamp with integrated DRLs
- Sculpted side panels
- Dual-tone paint finish
- LED tail lamp
- Split seat setup
- Alloy wheels
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Split grab rails
The design looks muscular from the side, while the tank area has been styled to resemble a conventional petrol motorcycle.
Digital Features Expected
The teaser also gives a glimpse of the digital instrument cluster.
Expected features include:
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Call and message alerts
- Music controls
- Multiple ride modes
- TFT display
Interestingly, the display shown in the teaser indicates around 215 km of remaining range with the battery still holding 82 percent charge. This has led to speculation that the full riding range could cross 250 km under ideal conditions.
What Could Power It?
While official specifications are yet to be announced, reports suggest the motorcycle could use:
|Component
|Expected Details
|Battery Pack
|Around 5 kWh
|Motor Type
|Mid-mounted electric motor
|Power Output
|Around 14 bhp
|Suspension
|Telescopic forks and monoshock
|Frame
|Trellis frame
|Brakes
|Disc brakes at both ends
The riding position also appears practical, with a wide handlebar and comfortable ergonomics visible in spy images.
Developed In-House
Avore says the motorcycle has been built on its own technology platform and developed through extensive in-house engineering. The company describes the project as part of its “Intelligence Beyond Motion” philosophy, where technology forms a core part of the riding experience.
The teaser also hints at a charging port placed beneath a tank-style cover along with a small storage space in the faux fuel tank section.
Rivals In The Segment
Once launched, the motorcycle is expected to compete with models such as the Ola Roadster X+, Oben Rorr, Matter Aera and Revolt RV400.