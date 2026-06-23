Nissan Tekton Front Design Revealed In New Teaser Ahead Of July 9 Unveil

Recently, Nissan teased the Tekton alongside the Patrol, signaling a Patrol-inspired design. Now, the brand has dropped another teaser, and this time it reveals the front of the upcoming SUV in much greater detail.
The Tekton will be Nissan’s new midsize SUV for India and global markets. It is based on the same platform as the Renault Duster and will return the company to a segment it exited after the Kicks was discontinued in 2023.
New Teaser Shows Bold Front Styling
The latest image showcases a black Tekton with a tall and upright stance. The front end looks muscular and carries several styling cues seen on larger Nissan SUVs.
Some of the visible design details include:
- Wide grille with multiple horizontal slats
- Illuminated Nissan logo
- Full-width red strip running across the grille
- Rectangular LED headlamps
- Vertical LED daytime running lamps
- Large TEKTON lettering on the bonnet
- Raised bonnet section for a stronger appearance
Previous teasers had already revealed connected lighting elements, roof rails, chunky wheel arches, multi-spoke alloy wheels and a flat roofline.
At the rear, the SUV is expected to get connected tail lamps with a distinctive C-shaped light signature.
Expected Features
The cabin is expected to be packed with modern equipment. Since it shares its platform with the Renault Duster, many features could be similar.
|Feature
|10.1-inch touchscreen
|Digital instrument display
|Panoramic sunroof
|Wireless phone charger
|Ventilated front seats
|360-degree camera
|Connected car tech
|ADAS
|Six airbags
Engine Options Likely
The Tekton is expected to share its powertrain lineup with the Renault Duster.
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
- 100 hp
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- 1.3-litre turbo petrol
- 163 hp
- 6-speed manual gearbox
- 7-speed DCT automatic option
There is also a possibility of a strong hybrid version joining the range later, although Nissan has not confirmed this yet.
Segment Rivals And Expected Pricing
The Tekton will enter one of India’s busiest SUV categories. It will compete with several established models including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Renault Duster and the Tata Sierra.
Pricing is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh and can go up to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the latest teaser, Nissan has finally revealed the face of the Tekton. The SUV combines rugged styling with modern features and could become an important product for the brand when it arrives later this year.