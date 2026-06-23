Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched At Rs 9.09 Lakh With More Features And Premium Cabin Updates

There is good news for buyers looking for a practical family SUV with a more premium cabin experience. Citroen India has introduced the new Aircross Comfort Edition, a limited-run version of the SUV with additional interior upgrades and accessory options. Prices start at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new edition arrives during Citroen’s 108th anniversary celebrations and brings several changes that customers have been asking for. The updates are available on selected variants and add more value without changing the SUV’s core package.
Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Prices
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|YOU NA MT
|Rs 9.09 lakh
|PLUS NA MT
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|PLUS Turbo 7-Seater MT
|Rs 11.99 lakh
What Is New?
One of the biggest additions is the introduction of Metropolitan Beige leatherette upholstery. Unlike many rivals that reserve such features for expensive variants, Citroen is offering leatherette seats across all Comfort Edition trims.
The company has also made a few cabin improvements to enhance everyday usability.
Key updates include:
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Adjustable front headrests
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Soft-touch dashboard elements
- Black grained interior finish
- Silver cabin accents on selected variants
These changes give the cabin a more upmarket appearance while also improving comfort for passengers.
Three New Accessory Packs
Citroen is also offering three optional packs that allow buyers to add features according to their requirements.
YOU Pack –
Priced at Rs 36,600, this pack includes:
- 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Reverse camera with guidelines
- Fog lamps
- Full wheel covers
- Chrome inserts and styling additions
PLUS Pack –
Priced at Rs 8,460, the pack adds:
- Reverse camera with guidelines
- Wireless charger
- Chrome door cladding
- Additional styling elements
MAX Pack –
Priced at Rs 40,000, this package offers:
- JBL speakers with amplifier
- Front, cabin and rear dashcam
- Front collision alerts
- Lane change alerts
- Pedestrian collision alerts
- Vehicle distance alerts
- Vehicle ahead movement alerts
Bookings Open Across India
Bookings for the Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition are now open at dealerships across the country. With the addition of premium seat upholstery, improved interior finishes, adjustable rear headrests and multiple accessory packs, the Aircross now offers a wider range of comfort and convenience features for buyers looking for a compact SUV in this price segment.