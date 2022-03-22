Tata Harrier Gets This New Feature In Its Lineup!

Tata motors are known to update its lineup every now and then with a new special edition range. These special editions are not just limited to cosmetic changes, but also many new meaningful features. We recently saw the Harrier Kaziranga edition which got new features such as ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and an air purifier. Now, the Harrier range gets the air purifier as standard from the XT variant onwards.

Tata Harrier: a brief recap

In 2020, the Harrier received a heavy update and in its current iteration, the FCA-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine now makes 70 PS of power and 350 NM of torque. Another new addition was the panoramic sunroof which comes with 3 user-friendly switches and rain-sensing closure. The ORVMs are now smaller in size because the older ones were a tad too big and hampered visibility. Based on Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier comes out as a handsome car that boasts of some class-leading features.

Tata borrowed the DNA from Land Rover to develop the Harrier and it definitely shows as it gets different terrain response modes too and is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform. It also comes with driving modes that change the overall characteristics of the car depending on the mode chosen. Harrier doesn’t fall short in the feature list either as it comes with a host of connectivity options which include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with integrated voice recognition which takes care of navigation, music, phone calls among many other things. Other features which increase the overall comfort and convenience include a 6-way powered driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear AC vents, and 28 utility spaces.

The Safari also comes in the dark edition avatar which adds more features. The Harrier dark edition gets Oberon black color with a deep blue tinge. It also gets 18inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The front fender gets #dark badging and the front headrests get the same emblem stitched on them. The interior gets a dark theme with Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery which carries tri-arrow perforations with deep blue undertone. The Harrier dark edition also receives a puncture kit. The Harrier dark edition will be available in the XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ trims.