An Overview of the Changing Luxury Car Dealership Model

After the dip in sales in 2021, the automotive industry has seen steady growth. As a result, the market is projected to speed up sales in 2022. Some reports also suggest that the APAC region will be a pivotal contributor to this growth. The new generation of luxury automobile buyers derive a thrill from the high-tech gadgets and evolved sales strategies that dealerships have adopted. They enjoy that purchasing a luxury car is now an experience rather than a monotonous task. What is unique about the current scenario is that car dealers are now developing their own operational strategies that allow them to unlock the true potential of customer service.

In earlier days, while elite service was provided to buyers of luxe vehicles, the approach was uniform towards all. Dealerships and salespeople did not actually get to know the customer before converting their sales. For a very long time, customers were satisfied with this approach because owning a luxury vehicle was a pretty big deal in India. However, with increased purchasing power and globalization, many more Indians can buy a car that comes from a more refined international pedigree. This phenomenon has led to greater competition between dealerships, given the rise in demand and limited inventory. Every dealership aims to strengthen its relationship with its consumers in such a way that they eventually become repeat customers. So, this game is now about the long-term sales proposition as opposed to making a single sale and earning an incentive. Amidst all this, the question that arises is – How do you make it happen? A tested solution for this is personalization.

While it is understandable that, unlike other product categories, personalizing a luxury car isn’t that easy an ordeal. However, one can always include a differentiating aspect while attending to customers. Digital marketing and social media tools have made this sort of personalization very simple. Brands and dealerships can connect with their customers online by targeting them using digital marketing tools. This connection can be intensified on social media through direct communication and engagement. The more a consumer resonates with you and feels valued by you, the more trust they will have. Customers will surely appreciate simple acts such as sending personalized wishes on their birthdays, sending them a congratulatory gift, creating a viewing experience for them in a manner they like and having everything set for them before they step into the showroom.

Car dealerships must move with the times. Unfortunately, many showrooms are still stuck on traditional practices and have inhibitions towards new-age technology gaining momentum. While holding on to conventional values is a virtue, it is also essential to understand your customer’s psyche and then operate accordingly. AR and VR solutions are no longer the future – they are the present. And the sooner we accept this fact, the more customer-friendly we would be in this industry. But, again, it is crucial to emphasize that these tech solutions are not a one-size-fits-all strategy. An intimate understanding of customer behaviour, preferences and buying economics will primarily still be a product of human connection. We can, however, enhance our propositions by using the right technologies to engage customers and make them feel valued. AR and VR are complete game-changers. They have the potential to transform the way the user sees the vehicle you are trying to sell. It can take them to places they’ve not imagined and let them explore what driving the car would actually feel like. The thumb rule here is that the more they can experience, the faster they can take decisions – which is a win-win for all.

Today’s dealerships are more sensitive towards delivering the best in class consumer -experience. Completing a full circle, a vital aspect of this process is the after-sales service. While your sales efforts in the first go might entice the customer to buy, what you do after you make the sale holds the most value. For any successful business model – repeat customers are the bread and butter. Being available to answer any query they may have, periodically touching base with them to check if all is well and topping it up with wishing on festivities in a personalized manner adds to the experience.

The luxury car dealership model is such that it will continuously evolve. What separates long-standing dealerships from new showrooms are the relationships built on top-notch customer service. While everything surrounding ” how you make a sale” might change, the “how you make them feel” aspect will always trump it. That is and will always be the ACE in the deck.

– Shared by: Mr. Ajay Yadav, CEO of AMP Motors