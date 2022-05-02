Tata Harrier Gets New Paint Shades With Price Hike

Tata Motors have updated the Harrier with two new color shades called the Tropical Mist and Royal Blue. These colors have been borrowed from its elder sibling, the Safari. The Harrier also gets a price hike between ₹9500 and ₹18400 depending on the variant. The Harrier goes up against the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and the Mahindra XUV700.

Tata Harrier: a brief recap

The Tata Harrier range was recently updated with ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and an air purifier after the introduction of the Kaziranga variant. In 2020, the Harrier received a heavy update and in its current iteration, the FCA-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine now makes 70 PS of power and 350 NM of torque. Another new addition was the panoramic sunroof which comes with 3 user-friendly switches and rain-sensing closure.

The ORVMs are now smaller in size because the older ones were a tad too big and hampered visibility. Based on Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier comes out as a handsome car that boasts of some class-leading features. Tata borrowed the DNA from Land Rover to develop the Harrier and it definitely shows as it gets different terrain response modes too and is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform. It also comes with driving modes that change the overall characteristics of the car depending on the mode chosen.

Harrier doesn’t fall short in the feature list either as it comes with a host of connectivity options which include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with integrated voice recognition which takes care of navigation, music, and phone calls among many other things. Other features which increase the overall comfort and convenience include a 6-way powered driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear AC vents, and 28 utility spaces. The Safari also comes in the dark edition avatar which adds more features.

The Harrier dark edition gets Oberon black color with a deep blue tinge. It also gets 18inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The front fender gets #dark badging and the front headrests get the same emblem stitched on them. The interior gets a dark theme with Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery which carries tri-arrow perforations with a deep blue undertone. The Harrier dark edition also receives a puncture kit. The Harrier dark edition will be available in the XT+, XZ+, and XZA+ trims.