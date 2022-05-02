Skoda Kushaq Gets A More Affordable Variant

Skoda has added another new variant in the Kushaq range called the Active Peace at ₹ 9.99 lakh. This new variant is 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant. It misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system with speakers. However, it comes with steering-mounted audio controls which can be used by fitting an aftermarket music system. This variant comes with the 1-litre TSI engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In other news, Skoda is gearing up to launch the new Kushaq Monte Carlo this month.

Skoda Kushaq: a brief recap

In terms of design, the Skoda Kushaq offers a very sharp and edgy look all around. The traditional butterfly grille is now thicker and gets a piano black finish. The headlamps offer a contrasting look to the grille with their slim and edgy design. The bumper is plastic clad and gets a silver scuff plate. The side profile is rather simple, with a single character line that starts from the badge on the fender and runs to the rear of the car. We get to see wheel arches as well, which neatly complement the alloy wheels.

Around the back, the bumper is a bit larger than the front and makes it look slightly beefy. The tailgate is rather small in comparison to the width of the car. The taillights extend deep into the boot lid, and at the center, we find the ‘Skoda’ lettering. Overall the car offers a more edgy design than its rivals which gives it a slight edge in the looks department. On the inside, the Kushaq gets the new Skoda interiors with the twin-spoke steering wheel and a 10” touchscreen infotainment system. The leather seats are ventilated and the cabin has a premium feel to it.

The Kushaq offers two petrol TSI engine options. A 1.0L TSI engine that puts out 115PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 5-Speed manual transmission or a 6-Speed torque converter. On the other hand, there’s a 1.5L TSI engine that puts out 150PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or a 7-Speed DSG