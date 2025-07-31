Tata Harrier EV Deliveries Begin: Bold, Powerful & Finally On the Road

Overview – Why This Is a Big Deal
- Tata’s most premium EV is finally reaching its first owners
- Powerful RWD and AWD options, with up to 538 km claimed range
- Loaded with a 14.5-inch infotainment system, ADAS, and more
- Prices range between ₹21.49 lakh and ₹29.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
A Milestone Moment for Tata EVs
After months of buzz, speculation, and a staggering 10,000+ bookings in just 24 hours post-launch, the Tata Harrier EV is finally rolling out to customers across the country. For Tata Motors, this isn’t just another SUV — this is the statement piece of its electric future.
Deliveries have now officially begun across India, and for many early buyers, the wait is finally over. The Harrier EV doesn’t just carry forward the legacy of the ICE Harrier—it evolves it.
The Powertrain Choices – One Car, Two Personalities
The Harrier EV caters to both the urban commuter and the spirited driver. It’s offered in two broad configurations:
- RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive): Comes with a single motor, putting out a healthy 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. It’s quick, clean, and built for city roads and highway stretches alike.
- AWD (All-Wheel Drive): For those who crave performance, the dual-motor setup delivers 390 bhp and 504 Nm. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds — that’s sports car territory in an electric SUV shell.
Range, Charging, and Real-World Readiness
Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery. Tata claims a maximum range of up to 538 km, which, even with real-world conditions in mind, should easily offer 400+ km per charge for most users.
Using a 150kW DC fast charger, it can charge from 30% to 80% in roughly 30 minutes, making it road-trip friendly. Whether you’re navigating Delhi’s daily chaos or planning a weekend getaway, the Harrier EV has your back.
Packed with Everything You’d Want — and Then Some
Where the Harrier EV really flexes is its feature list. This isn’t an SUV that skimps on luxury:
- Massive 14.5-inch touchscreen with Harman sound
- Digital cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting
- 540-degree camera, digital rear view mirror, and Level 2 ADAS
From safety to comfort to tech, it’s all here—and it feels as good as it sounds.
Pricing: Broad Spectrum for a Broad Audience
Tata has smartly priced the Harrier EV across variants to appeal to a wide range of buyers:
- Base RWD Adventure variant (65kWh): ₹21.49 lakh
- AWD: from ₹28.99 lakh
- Stealth Edition (AWD): ₹28.24–₹29.74 lakh
This flexible pricing opens the doors for both early EV adopters and those upgrading from ICE SUVs.
Tata Harrier EV – At a Glance
|Category
|What You Get
|Battery Options
|65 kWh or 75 kWh
|Power (RWD / AWD)
|235 bhp / 390 bhp
|Torque (RWD / AWD)
|315 Nm / 504 Nm
|0–100 km/h (AWD)
|6.3 seconds
|Range (Claimed)
|Up to 538 km
|Charging Time (Fast DC)
|30 mins (30–80% on 150kW charger)
|Price Range
|₹21.49L – ₹29.74L (ex-showroom, India)
The Verdict – Ready to Electrify
The Harrier EV isn’t just another addition to Tata’s electric lineup — it’s a bold step into a premium EV space that’s been craving something homegrown and capable. With real-world range, punchy performance, and no shortage of creature comforts, it checks every box that today’s EV buyer is looking for.
And now, with keys being handed over, it’s time for Indian roads to experience what an electric SUV should feel like.