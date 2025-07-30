Hero Xoom 160 Bookings Open – A Stylish, Powerful Scooter Ready for Indian Roads

Overview – Why This Launch Matters
- Hero’s boldest scooter yet: the Xoom 160 breaks conventional norms
- Bookings open; deliveries to start by late August
- Priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Set to rival Yamaha Aerox 155 in the performance-scooter segment
Introduction: Hero’s Urban Adventure Starts Here
After a fair bit of waiting, the Hero Xoom 160 is finally inching closer to Indian roads. Launched earlier this year, the flagship maxi-scooter from Hero MotoCorp is now available for booking, with deliveries expected to kick off by the end of August. It’s Hero’s most ambitious scooter yet — sporty, bold, and built for more than just city rides.
Let’s dive into why this scooter could be a game-changer for urban adventurers and style-conscious commuters alike.
Bold Styling That Demands Attention
The Xoom 160 is anything but subtle. At first glance, you’re drawn in by its aggressive stance. Twin LED headlamps, a large front apron, sleek side panels with deep cuts and creases — it looks like a proper urban adventurer. The scooter’s design doesn’t just aim to stand out; it aims to redefine what a scooter should look like in 2025.
Whether parked or on the move, the Xoom 160 brings a sense of presence that most scooters simply don’t.
Features That Go Beyond the Basics
Hero hasn’t just worked on style — they’ve loaded the Xoom 160 with features that cater to modern riders:
- All-LED lighting for sharp visibility
- A fully digital instrument cluster
- Remote key ignition
- Smart key access for convenience
It’s these little touches that add up to make daily riding smoother, smarter, and just more enjoyable.
Performance Tuned for City and Beyond
At the heart of the Xoom 160 lies a new 156cc, liquid-cooled engine — a first for Hero scooters. Mated to a CVT automatic transmission, it produces a healthy 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. The result? Smooth power delivery, confident overtakes, and enough grunt to enjoy the occasional highway sprint.
Hero is clearly targeting riders who want a step up from your regular 110–125cc scooters — and the Xoom 160 fits that bill nicely.
Rivals and Road Positioning
With a price tag of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Xoom 160 goes head-to-head with the Yamaha Aerox 155 — but with a slightly more adventure-focused styling. It’s clear that Hero wants to own this emerging space of urban-cross scooters.
Specification Snapshot
|What You Get
|Hero Xoom 160 Details
|Engine Type
|156cc, liquid-cooled – smooth & punchy
|Power Output
|14.6 bhp – enough for city & weekend sprints
|Torque
|14 Nm – quick off the line, great for traffic
|Gearbox
|CVT automatic – twist & go, hassle-free ride
|Key Features
|LED lights, digital cluster, smart key tech
|Price Tag
|₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) – premium, but packed
|Delivery Timeline
|Starts late August – bookings now open!
Conclusion: A Hero Ready to Lead
With the Xoom 160, Hero has stepped into a more premium and expressive space. It’s bold, capable, and smartly equipped — not just to compete, but to lead. Bookings are live, and all eyes are now on how it performs on the road. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to something sharper and more exciting, this could be your next ride.