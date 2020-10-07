Tata Harrier Dark Edition Becomes Affordable, Now Offered With XT and XT+ Trims

When it comes to mean-looking SUVs in its segment, that Tata Harrier Dark edition remains one of the top-dogs. Harrier, even in its standard colour variants is an attractive looking SUV which was made even more desirable by its parent company when it introduced its Dark edition. However, if you want to own the Dark edition, it was previously available only with the top-of-the-range XZ and XZ+ variants. But now, Tata has now made the Harrier Dark Edition affordable by offering them in the mid-spec XT and XT+ variants.

Pricing

The Tata Harrier Dark edition XT is priced at INR 16.5 Lakh while the more premium XT+ can be yours for INR 17.3 Lakh.

Compared to the model in the XZ trims, the new Tata Harrier Dark Edition variants are cheaper by roughly ₹1.35 lakh. The Harrier XT and XT+ Dark Edition cost Rs 10,000 more than their corresponding variants. In comparison, the XZ and XZ+ Dark Edition that command a Rs 20,000 premium over the monotone variants. What’s also worth noting here is that introductory pricing for the recently introduced Harrier XT+ has come to an end and it’s now priced at Rs 17.20 lakh, Rs 21,000 more than before.

Dark edition features

Dark edition’s Atlas Black colour is complemented with R17 Blackstone Alloys and other changes in the exterior. The ‘Dark’ theme is carried forward inside the cabin as well, which comes dressed in black upholstery and a Gunmetal Grey chrome pack which further accentuates the cabin.

In terms of features, this variant comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, drive modes, halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, keyless entry with push-button start, auto headlamps and wipers and a panoramic sunroof (XT+ only). Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold control and traction control. The Harrier is powered by a Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which comes mated to a 6- Speed Manual/Automatic Transmission. The SUV produces 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque. While the XT and XT+ variants mentioned here come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the higher-spec Dark Edition variants can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.

Also read: Tata Nexon Now Available At A Low-EMI Scheme Of Rs 5,999 Per Month

Upcoming special edition cars from Tata

Talking about all things dark, Tata Motors recently filed trademarks for new dark and camo editions for their existing cars – Harrier, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. In addition, the trademarked has also been filed for their upcoming SUV Gravitas. Last year, Tata also filed a trademark for Tiago EXO edition. At present, none of the Tata passenger car models except the Harrier are available with a black exterior paint option as standard. The trademark applications reveal that there will be two types of special editions – Dark and Camo. Just like the Harrier, we expect the same cosmetic treatment to be offered on the rest of Tata’s lineup including the upcoming SUV Gravitas. The interesting offering will be the Camo edition, which is new and something we are not used to see. As the name itself suggests, it should be some form of camouflage design on the car.