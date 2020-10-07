Maruti Suzuki October 2020 Discounts

Maruti Suzuki India is ready to welcome the upcoming festive season with massive discounts on its cars. Since the pandemic, demand for personal transport has increased. This has led to a recovery in automotive sales. Since the past few months, every carmaker is trying to strengthen its market share by offering huge discounts and benefits. Maruti is also doing the same, by offering a host of benefits on their cars, which includes attractive cash discounts, offers, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. We have listed all these deals below:

Maruti Alto:

The Alto is the most affordable and best selling vehicle of Maruti Suzuki since decades. This October, Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on this little hatchback. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 21,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered.

Maruti Celerio:

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with total benefits of up to Rs 62,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 28,000 on it, and an exchange bonus of 20,000 as well. Select customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

Maruti S Presso comes with a 1.0-litre K10 petrol engine. Maruti is offering it with benefits of up to Rs 52,000. This includes a discount of Rs. 23,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There is also a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 available for select customers.

Maruti Swift:

The popular family hatchback is available with total benefits of up to Rs 44,000. This includes a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on it. There is a corporate discount on offer too, worth Rs. 5,000. The Swift comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine which produces 83bhp of power.

Maruti Wagon R:

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is known for its impressively roomy cabin. It comes with either a 1.0-litre engine in base variant or the 1.2-litre engine borrowed from Swift. The car attracts benefits of up to Rs 37,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift comes with a refreshed design and a more powerful, 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 90bhp of power. The Dzire attracts benefits of up to Rs 57,000 for the pre-facelift version and Rs 42,000 for the facelift. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 14,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. A corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 is also available on the Dzire sedan.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is known as the most practical and affordable seven-seater in India. The carmaker is offering the MPV with a huge waiting period and that is the reason behind a very little corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on it. Apart from this, it gets no other offers this month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the most popular compact SUV in India. After the transition towards the BS6 norms, the car lost its diesel engine. It now arrives with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the compact SUV, for the first time, got an automatic gearbox too. The Maruti Brezza is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 55,000. This includes an Rs. 20,000 cash discount, an Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki EECO:

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the most affordable seven-seater at a price close to a lot of entry-level hatchbacks. It is very popular in the commercial service industry. The BS6 Eeco comes with total benefits of up to Rs 37,000. This includes a discount of Rs. 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Apart from all these Arena models, Maruti Suzuki is also offering some discounts on its Nexa line up. The S-Cross and Ignis are offered with benefits up to Rs 72,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. Nexa is Maruti’s arm for premium models targeting Indian customers. The popular compact sedan Ciaz is also available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, along with Navratri benefits of Rs 5,000 each. The premium version of Ertiga, the XL6 gets cash discounts of Rs 5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The premium hatchback, Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets a cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and a special Navratri benefit of Rs 5,000 each.