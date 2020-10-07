Audi India Opens New State-Of-The-Art Service Facility In Pune

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art service facility in Hinjewadi, which is a huge IT hub at Pune. The new service facility houses 12 work bays for mechanical jobs and 07 work bays for body repair jobs. In addition, it houses a paint booth and a wheel alignment and balancing bay. The facility brings together PMGR workshop, Bodyshop and a stockyard, all under one roof.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “In line with our focus on customer-centricity and providing superlative service experiences, I am happy to announce the opening of our new service facility in Pune with our partner Jubilant MotorWorks. Pune is an important market for Audi India as well as for the overall luxury car industry. As a brand, we are firmly committed to widening our sales and service footprint thereby creating an additional touchpoint in terms of network and bringing customers closer to the brand. Over the last few weeks, we have seen a steady increase in after-sales activity. Keeping that in mind, the service facility was completed in just under 3 months to provide integrated solutions, all under one roof.”

Audi Service Pune has the capacity to service 30 cars per day in a single shift. Technicians trained by Audi ensure the efficient upkeep of vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi standards. The most important part is, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Audi India has taken all precaution to ensure customer safety. The Service facility in Pune is sanitized twice a day, including all access points. All sanitized cars, ready for delivery are marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation.

Customers can call and schedule their service appointments, simply visit the Audi India website or access the ‘myAudi Connect’ App to schedule a car pick-up and drop as per their convenience. Audi had recently introduced the myAudi Connect app. The app allows the driver to access a host of advanced functions and services directly from Audi’s multimedia interface or their smartphone and enables a connected driving experience to enjoy.