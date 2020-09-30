Tata Nexon Now Available At A Low-EMI Scheme Of Rs 5,999 Per Month

Tata Motors is trying its best to grab a big chunk of the market in every major segment. Earlier this year, the company had introduced easy financing schemes for its entry-level hatchback Tiago. The carmaker is now offering the customers Nexon, to avail some easy financing options. The Tata Nexon is now being offered with a low-cost EMI option, which will cost as low as Rs 5,999 per month. However, there is a catch, the low-cost EMI option will be applicable for the first six months only, after that, the amount will keep on increasing over a period of time until five years.

Understanding the fact that the time period of six-months might be less for a lot of people, Tata will also allow its customers to even re-finance the remaining amount once again after the tenure is over. But that’s not all, apart from this new EMI scheme, Tata is also offering finance options like 100 per cent on-road funding with zero down payment. Customers can even opt for EMI holidays for six months, during which, only the monthly interest will be serviceable. All this definitely makes the BS6 Tata Nexon, a very attractive deal.

Tata Nexon competes with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and recently launched Kia Sonet. The compact SUV segment is gaining a lot of attraction these days, and it’s known to be the most competitive segment of India. Understanding this fact, Tata had recently launched the Nexon’s XM variant with a host of features, like a sunroof. This helps the company portray its SUV as an affordable choice, to attract customers in the segment.

Speaking about features, the Tata Nexon is offered with features like the touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, alloy wheels, rear AC vents and so on. Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates a power of 120 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The diesel version comes powered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that produces 110 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol and diesel engine options are available with manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Tata Nexon comes with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, to name a few. The Nexon comes at a price between Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh. It is also the most affordable car in the segment, to offer a sunroof in the XM(S) variant.