Tata Could Soon Add More Affordable Variants In The Harrier Line-up

The Tata Harrier has to be one of the best vehicles to ever roll out of a homegrown carmaker’s production line. It is adored by many among the Indian car fraternity. In a short period of time, the Harrier has risen to the top of many people’s lists. The car’s road presence makes you feel like you’re driving a proper SUV. As a result, many Indians choose the Harrier. And now, reports suggest Tata could soon roll out another variant of the Harrier, perhaps a more affordable one.

The Teaser

The carmaker has released another teaser via its social media handles, that hints at the arrival of new variants in the Harrier range. The teaser image gets a caption reading “Stop Gazing. Start Living.”

In the picture, a person can be seen relaxing on a couch watching television, which is showing a scene of space with a zillion of stars. This picture is making us assume that Tata Motors might soon launch new variants of the Harrier, namely XTA and XTA+.

New Variants

The Harrier’s line-up currently misses out on these trim options. Although, owners have the option of buying XT, XT+ trims. In simple words, the XT variants are not available with the option of an automatic gearbox. However, with the introduction of XTA and XTA+ trims, buyers will have the access to an automatic gearbox and the panoramic sunroof with the Harrier at a rather affordable price.

The current Price

Currently, the panoramic sunroof and automatic gearbox can only be had together in the top-spec XZA+ trim, which is priced at ₹20.81 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the most affordable trim with the automatic gearbox and panoramic sunroof are XMA and XT+, respectively. By the launch of these new trims, owners will have more variants to choose from, based on their requirements.

Engine

The Harrier is equipped with a 2.0L Diesel which is sourced from FCA. With its 4-cylinder turbocharged layout, the engine gives out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Features of the Harrier

Harrier is a mid-sized SUV and it certainly comes loaded with features. The list includes a touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start-stop, drive & traction control modes, and more.