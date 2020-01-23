2020 Tata Nexon Launched With Connected Car Features At INR 6.95 Lakh
The facelifted, 2020 Tata Nexon has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh for the base petrol trim. The good looking compact SUV will continue to be offered with a diesel engine too, with prices starting at INR 8.45 lakh. Both motors are now BS6 compliant. The 2020 Nexon gets a revised fascia, new features and new colours – Foliage Green, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver and Calgary White. Here’s what’s new:
Exterior
- Bumped-up hood to lend more muscularity and aggressiveness
- Standard Projector Headlamps and DRLs – Featuring new headlamps with tri-arrow shaped DRLs
- Piano Black Slat grill on the front
- Tri-arrow pattern lower grille
- Front Fog lamps
- Piano Black ORVMS with Auto fold
- R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels
- Tri-arrow embossed Door cladding
- Floating Dual-tone Roof & Shark-fin antenna
- Tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps
- Ivory White X-factor at the back
- Enhanced rear bumper with stylish corner reflectors
- ‘NEXON’ badging at the centre
Interior
- Digital Instrument Control with a new interface
- Flat-bottom steering
- Tri-arrow embellishments on the Dashboard mid-pad
- Tri-arrow design for seat fabric
- Grand Central Console
- Multi-utility cooled glovebox
- Front & Rear Armrest
- Rear AC vents
- Dual-tone interior theme
Engine
- 1.2L Revotron turbocharged petrol BSVI engine: 110 PS @ 6000 RPM/ 113Nm @ 3300 RPM
- 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine: 110 @ 3750 RPM/260 Nm @ 1500-2750 RPM
- Available in 6-speed manual and AMT option
- Multi-Drive modes – ECO|CITY | SPORT
- Independent MacPherson dual-path suspension system
- ABS with EBD as standard
- Cruise Control
Infotainment
- 7” floating touchscreen by Harman
- 4 speakers + 4 tweeters
- Android Auto and Apple car play connectivity
iRA Tech
The Nexon 2020 will be the 1st car from Tata Motors to feature the Connected Technology Platform ‘iRA’. iRA stands for iNTELLIGENT REAL-TIME ASSIST. It is Tata Motors’ new connected car technology, which has been designed specifically for India and caters to its unique driving conditions. ‘iRA Tech’ features the following technologies in the new Nexon:
- What3Words: The 3-word global addressing system which ensures the accuracy of 3 meters in your location search & navigation
- Connected Safety: Always keep a track of your car through your smartphone using Geofence and Find My Car feature
- Protects the car from thefts by raising an Intrusion Alert on the phone
- Provides vehicle-crash notification to emergency contacts in the event of an unfortunate collision
- Lets the customer run live vehicle diagnostics
- Tribes: A unique feature app which will rate the car driver on his/her driving habits and provide a score. It will help create a connected community of Tata car owners, where they will compete and engage with each other to improve their driving scores
- Natural Voice system: A unique voice tech – which understands you better and talks in your language. The voice system is compatible with native Hindi, English & Hinglish language conversations and more! For the 1st time, customers can now interact with Nexon’s infotainment using Hindi conversations for climate Control, Music, Calls, Vehicle Fuel & Range information
Comfort and Convenience
- Electric Sunroof
- ‘Xpress Cool’ for fast cooling. On pressing this button, the Driver window rolls down and the AC temp sets to minimum and blower speed to maximum
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Automatic Headlamps
- Rain-sensing Wipers
- Cruise Control
- Reverse Camera assist
- Rear AC vents
- Follow Me Home lamp
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Fully Automatic temperature control
- Steering Mounted controls
- Auto fold and electrically adjustable ORVM.
- Rear armrest with cup holders
- 350L boot space
Safety
- Energy Absorbing Body Structure
- Dual Front Airbags as standard
- ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Corner Stability Control as standard
- Electronic Stability Program comes as standard
- Traction Control system
- Roll-over mitigation
- Improved Braking response with Electronic Brake Pre-fill & Disc wiping mechanism
- Emergency Braking assist
- Front Fog lamps with cornering assistance
- Driver & Co-driver seatbelt reminder as standard
- Reverse parking sensors as standard
- Voice Alerts
- Standard ISOFIX anchorage for Childe seat
- Pedal blocker protection & crash-locking tongue in Driver seatbelt
Price
|Tata Nexon Variants & Price (Ex-showroom)
|Petrol
|Diesel
|XE
|INR 6.95 lakh
|INR 8.45 lakh
|XM
|INR 7.70 lakh
|INR 9.20 lakh
|XZ
|INR 8.70 lakh
|INR 10.20 lakh
|XZ+
|INR 9.50 lakh
|INR 11.00 lakh
|XZ+ (With Dual-tone roof)
|INR 9.70 lakh
|INR 11.20 lakh
|XZ+ (O)
|INR 10.40 lakh
|INR 11.90 lakh
|XMA (AMT)
|INR 8.30 lakh
|INR 9.80 lakh
|XZ+ (With Dual-tone roof) (O) (MT)
|INR 10.60 lakh
|INR 12.10 lakh
|XZA+ (AMT)
|INR 10.10 lakh
|INR 11.60 lakh
|XZA+ (AMT) with Dual-tone roof
|INR 10.30 lakh
|INR 11.80 lakh
|XZA+ (O) AMT
|INR 11.00 lakh
|INR 12.50 lakh
|XZA+ (O) (AMT) with Dual-tone roof
|INR 11.20 lakh
|INR 12.70 lakh