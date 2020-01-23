2020 Tata Nexon Launched With Connected Car Features At INR 6.95 Lakh

The facelifted, 2020 Tata Nexon has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh for the base petrol trim. The good looking compact SUV will continue to be offered with a diesel engine too, with prices starting at INR 8.45 lakh. Both motors are now BS6 compliant. The 2020 Nexon gets a revised fascia, new features and new colours – Foliage Green, Tectonic Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver and Calgary White. Here’s what’s new:

Exterior

Bumped-up hood to lend more muscularity and aggressiveness

Standard Projector Headlamps and DRLs – Featuring new headlamps with tri-arrow shaped DRLs

Piano Black Slat grill on the front

Tri-arrow pattern lower grille

Front Fog lamps

Piano Black ORVMS with Auto fold

R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels

Tri-arrow embossed Door cladding

Floating Dual-tone Roof & Shark-fin antenna

Tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps

Ivory White X-factor at the back

Enhanced rear bumper with stylish corner reflectors

‘NEXON’ badging at the centre

Interior

Digital Instrument Control with a new interface

Flat-bottom steering

Tri-arrow embellishments on the Dashboard mid-pad

Tri-arrow design for seat fabric

Grand Central Console

Multi-utility cooled glovebox

Front & Rear Armrest

Rear AC vents

Dual-tone interior theme

Engine

1.2L Revotron turbocharged petrol BSVI engine: 110 PS @ 6000 RPM/ 113Nm @ 3300 RPM

1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engine: 110 @ 3750 RPM/260 Nm @ 1500-2750 RPM

Available in 6-speed manual and AMT option

Multi-Drive modes – ECO|CITY | SPORT

Independent MacPherson dual-path suspension system

ABS with EBD as standard

Cruise Control

Infotainment

7” floating touchscreen by Harman

4 speakers + 4 tweeters

Android Auto and Apple car play connectivity

iRA Tech

The Nexon 2020 will be the 1st car from Tata Motors to feature the Connected Technology Platform ‘iRA’. iRA stands for iNTELLIGENT REAL-TIME ASSIST. It is Tata Motors’ new connected car technology, which has been designed specifically for India and caters to its unique driving conditions. ‘iRA Tech’ features the following technologies in the new Nexon:

What3Words: The 3-word global addressing system which ensures the accuracy of 3 meters in your location search & navigation

Connected Safety: Always keep a track of your car through your smartphone using Geofence and Find My Car feature

Protects the car from thefts by raising an Intrusion Alert on the phone

Provides vehicle-crash notification to emergency contacts in the event of an unfortunate collision

Lets the customer run live vehicle diagnostics

Tribes: A unique feature app which will rate the car driver on his/her driving habits and provide a score. It will help create a connected community of Tata car owners, where they will compete and engage with each other to improve their driving scores

Natural Voice system: A unique voice tech – which understands you better and talks in your language. The voice system is compatible with native Hindi, English & Hinglish language conversations and more! For the 1st time, customers can now interact with Nexon’s infotainment using Hindi conversations for climate Control, Music, Calls, Vehicle Fuel & Range information

Comfort and Convenience

Electric Sunroof

‘Xpress Cool’ for fast cooling. On pressing this button, the Driver window rolls down and the AC temp sets to minimum and blower speed to maximum

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Automatic Headlamps

Rain-sensing Wipers

Cruise Control

Reverse Camera assist

Rear AC vents

Follow Me Home lamp

Height adjustable driver seat

Fully Automatic temperature control

Steering Mounted controls

Auto fold and electrically adjustable ORVM.

Rear armrest with cup holders

350L boot space

Safety

Energy Absorbing Body Structure

Dual Front Airbags as standard

ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Corner Stability Control as standard

Electronic Stability Program comes as standard

Traction Control system

Roll-over mitigation

Improved Braking response with Electronic Brake Pre-fill & Disc wiping mechanism

Emergency Braking assist

Front Fog lamps with cornering assistance

Driver & Co-driver seatbelt reminder as standard

Reverse parking sensors as standard

Voice Alerts

Standard ISOFIX anchorage for Childe seat

Pedal blocker protection & crash-locking tongue in Driver seatbelt

Price