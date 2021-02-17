Tata Altroz Registers Itself In India Book Of Records For Covering Maximum Distance In 24 Hours By A Car

Tata Motors recently announced that its premium hatchback Altroz has made a landmark entry into the India Book of Records. As part of the achievement, the Altroz covered a maximum distance of 1,603 km in 24 hours thereby setting a new Indian record. This exceptional journey was undertaken by Mr. Devjeet Saha, a Pune based auto enthusiast, who completed a 24-hour round trip from Satara to Bengaluru and back to Pune between December 15th and December 16th, 2020.

More details

This achievement is a testament to the exhilarating performance that the Altroz has to offer along with the class-leading comfort that it provides during long journeys. Superior ride & handling of Altroz made it easier to achieve the milestone.

Official statements

Speaking on winning the accolade, Devjeet Saha said, “I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to embark on this landmark journey and am honored to have been inducted into the India Book of Records. This feat would not have been possible without the trustworthy Tata Altroz and the very helpful team at Tata Motors. The Altroz proved to be the very class-defining product that we all have known it to be, by way of its exceptional performance on this long journey. The ride and handling of the car made the voyage not only comfortable but also an exhilarating one. I would like to extend my compliments to Tata Motors for continuing to provide its customers with extraordinary products such as the Altroz.”

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Devjeet Saha on accomplishing this feat. Since its inception, the Altroz has created new benchmarks in its segment through the medium of its appealing design, top notch safety and thrilling performance. We are delighted that Mr. Saha chose the Altroz as his companion in embarking on the long journey to achieve this rare milestone. With this accomplishment, the Altroz has created yet another benchmark in the passenger vehicles segment and we hope that through achievements like these, we continue to build trust within our customers.”

The India Book of Records, as the name suggests, is the custodian of Indian records created since 2006. The 15th edition of the book (for 2020) was launched in 2019, thereby making it the only book of records with the Chief Editors from seven nations – Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Thailand as its board members.

The Altroz recently completed its 1st anniversary which was celebrated with the launch of the Altroz iTurbo in January 2020. This feat achieved by Devjeet Saha further adds to the credibility of the Altroz. Loaded with new tech and the 1.2L turbocharged BS6 petrol engine, the Altroz i-Turbo is launched in a new Harbour Blue colour, With power of 110 PS @ 5500 rpm, Altroz i-Turbo provides a torque of 140 Nm @1500- 5500 rpm that ensures an enjoyable drive experience. Adding to that, the Sport/City Multi Drive Modes provide the Altroz a perfect combination of thrill and city driving. Altroz in its 2021 avatar will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors accentuated with perforated leatherette seats to enhance its premium quotient.

Furthermore, the Xpress cool feature, personalized screen wallpaper, one shot up power windows, all added to ensure utmost convenience along with the 8 speaker sound system by Harman for an enjoyable surround sound experience, adds to the entire package making it a car that all will desire.